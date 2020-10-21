(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Vancouver teacher suspended after swearing, touching students and complimenting underwear

McCabe touched students, including rubbing their backs and necks, touching their hair and hugging them

A Vancouver high school teacher has been suspended one day after swearing, touching students and complimenting their underwear.

According to a decision released by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation on Oct. 14, the Vancouver school district reported James Cameron McCabe in January based on incidents that took place between September and November 2019.

Documents state that McCabe taught as part of a school’s alternative program designed to provide a “safe, supportive and nurturing environment” for students deemed “emotionally fragile” or who have not been successful at a mainstream school.

According to the teacher regulation branch, McCabe “frequently” touched students, including rubbing their backs and necks, touching their hair and hugging them, which some students said made them uncomfortable.

When one student did not immediately stand up when asked, McCabe held the top of that student’s ears for about two seconds. When that same student’s boxers were partially exposed because the student reached up, McCabe told him that “I really like your boxers.” The student said he was troubled by that incident.

In a different incident, when a student did not follow McCabe’s directions to get back to work, the teacher raised his voice. When the student talked back, McCabe yelled angrily at the student loudly enough for a neighbouring classroom to hear it.

“Why don’t you f––king do what you are asked!” McCabe yelled, according to teacher regulation branch documents.

On Jan. 22, the school district issued McCabe a letter of discipline and suspended him for one day without pay.

In March, the commissioner issued a decision that ordered McCabe to take a course titled “Reinforcing Respectful Professional Buondaries” through the Justice Institute by April 30, 2021, or risk getting his teaching certificate suspended.

EducationSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
At least 26% of eligible voters have already cast their ballot, Elections BC says
Next story
‘Blacklisted:’ Nova Scotia First Nation pulls commercial lobster boats from the water

Just Posted

Environment Canada has issued a snow warning for the Kootenays on Friday. File photo
Environment Canada issues snow warning for Friday

Two-to-10 centimetres is expected to fall

A Kimberley Speed Watch volunteer. Photo courtesy of Kimberley RCMP.
Kimberley RCMP thank Speed Watch volunteers for 2020 season

Speed Watch deployed 20 times and recorded speed of 4000 vehicles

COVID-19 test tube. (Contributed) test tube with the blood test is on the table next to the documents. Positive test for coronavirus covid-19. The concept of fighting a dangerous Chinese disease.
Interior Health launches online booking for COVID-19 tests

Testing is available to anyone with cold, influenza or COVID-19-like symptoms

Mainroad Communications warns of coming weather event.
Mainroad Communications notifies drivers of snowfall event over next 24 hours

It’s that time of year again. A weather event is heading to… Continue reading

Cranbrook's Casey Hanemayer reaches a rating of 1022, jumping up 17 points and becoming the highest ranked player in Canada. Paul Rodgers file.
Cranbrook’s Casey Hanemayer becomes Canada’s highest-rated disc golfer

Cranbrook’s Casey Hanemayer has become Canada’s highest ranked disc golfer, after the… Continue reading

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presents modelling of COVID-19 spread in B.C., March 25, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 203 new cases

up to 1,766 active cases in B.C., two more deaths

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
British Columbia man dies during ski trip near glacier west of Calgary

Kananaskis Public Safety and Alpine Helicopters responded around 2:30 p.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, following a week-long break for the House of Commons. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
One crisis after another for Trudeau since last federal election one year ago

It has been a year of unprecedented calamity and crisis

People check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Westjet has announced that it will be laying off staff and cutting flights to some cities in Atlantic Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
WestJet to offer full refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Airline will begin contacting customers Nov. 2

Rio Tinto Alcan’s aluminum smelter at Kitimat competes against producers in the Middle East and Russia that have no carbon tax. (Rio Tinto)
B.C. carbon tax highest in Canada, export industries unprotected

B.C. NDP, B.C. Liberals say they’re looking at exemptions

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Pixabay)
Vancouver teacher suspended after swearing, touching students and complimenting underwear

McCabe touched students, including rubbing their backs and necks, touching their hair and hugging them

Jack Vellutini, 100, is still making sweet music. Photo: Submitted
Music stirs memories as Trail serenader nears 101st birthday

Jack Vellutini gave his brass instruments to Trail up-and-comers so the legacy of music can live on

BC ELECTION
B.C. political leaders reflect on rural health care as election looms

NDP leader John Horgan, BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson talk health care priorities in the Kootenays

Most Read