Vandals destroy excavator at Wasa Transfer Station

The burned remains of an excavator vandalized at the Wasa Transfer Station. Submitted

An act of vandalism has the Regional District of East Kootenay looking for answers.

The District this morning discovered that someone had lit an excavator on fire at the Wasa Transfer Station. They believe this happened some time between 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The machine has been deemed a total loss and the RDEK is hoping someone who may have been using the site – or knows the vandal involved – may be able to help identify those responsible.

“We are appealing to anyone with any information to please get in touch with us at the RDEK office,” said RDEK Solid Waste Superintendent Jim Penson.

Penson explained that their contractor had been on site cleaning up the metal pile for a few days, and each night parked the machine well away from the metal pile.

“The operator worked until last light Tuesday evening and when he arrived back to finish up Wednesday, he found the burned out remains of the machine,” said Penson.

“Not only does this type of vandalism cost the operator, who now has to replace a machine, it impacts our service levels.”

The Wasa Transfer Station is one of three sites in the RDEK with a marshalling area. This separate section allows individuals to drop off materials such as wood waste and metals and is intended for the use of residents in the area of the transfer station. The RDEK explained that contractors regularly come in to clean up the marshalling areas and remove the metals, and are frequently called in to clean up illegal dumping.

“The amount of abuse at these sites with marshalling areas is staggering,” added Penson.

“Every time we pay to have someone clean up illegally dumped materials, it costs all of us as taxpayers. On top of that, to see this type of willful vandalism is beyond frustrating.”

Anyone with any information can contact Penson at the RDEK office at 250-489-2791.