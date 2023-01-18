RCMP say a School District 8 bus in Salmo was struck on the highway Jan. 18 while taking children to school. File photo

RCMP say a School District 8 bus in Salmo was struck on the highway Jan. 18 while taking children to school. File photo

Vehicle collides with Salmo school bus filled with students

No children were injured in the incident

RCMP say no children were injured after a school bus in Salmo was hit by another vehicle Wednesday morning on its way to the local elementary.

The collision occurred as the bus was turning left off Highway 3 on its way to Salmo Elementary School when it was struck by a westbound sedan, according to an RCMP statement.

Two adults in the sedan were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The students meanwhile were transported to school by a secondary bus.

Corp. Darryl Orr said the highway’s speed limit at the location of the accident is 100 km/h. The students, he said, were shaken up but otherwise OK.

“As much as you don’t want to get a call like that we were very happy. We knew it could have been a lot worse.”

RCMP say the collision, which occurred at the turnoff to Carney Mill Road, is under investigation. Witnesses are asked to contact the Salmo detachment at 250-357-2212.

READ MORE:

Fundraiser for child survivor of crash near Castlegar tops $50,000 in one day

West Kootenay elementary school set to have clean water for first time in 5 years

Previous story
B.C. First Nation says unique deal gives it veto power over proposed coal mine

Just Posted

Ackermann racing with the Kimberley Nordic Club. Dan Clark photo
Three Kimberley Nordic racers in Prince George this week

Ballet Jorgen brings Cinderella to Key City Theatre on Feb. 8. Ballet Jorgen file
Know It All: Chase away the mid-winter blues

Free Press file
Work site fatality in Sparwood

The Cranbrook U18 Bucks took home the gold medal in their home tournament with a 6-1 finish over Salmon Arm in the final game. Back Row L to R: Assistant Coaches Charlie Cooper and Darin Conroy, Rhys Williams, Brayden Conroy, Jayden Logodi, Carter Chown, Cohen Bell, Liam Wienke, Caden Williams, Rhys Wienke, Josh Kallies, Greyson Meisner, Linden Keiver, Cohen Langenbach, Quinn Cooper, Head Coach Jeff Keiver. Front Row L to R: Brody Taylor, Aidan McKay, Ryder Duczek, Nick Vopat, Vinny Fiorentino, Brennan Koch
U18 Bucks win gold at home tournament