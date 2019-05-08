Vehicle collision on Highway 95 kills 32-year-old man

Golden-Field RCMP and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate

A 32-year-old male is confirmed dead following a fatal vehicle collision on Highway 95 on Sunday, May 5.

Just before 10:30 p.m., the Golden-Field RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 95, approximately 45 kilometres south of Golden.

“At this time it appears that the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, leaving the roadway and coming to a rest in a field,” says Cst. Spencer Lainchbury with the Golden-Field RCMP.

Police can confirm that one male, a 32 year-old, who resided in the Parson area, was deceased upon arrival of emergency responders.

The Golden-Field RCMP and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate the collision.

No further details are available at this time.

Most Read