A vehicle is seen sitting inside Montana’s restaurant on Highway 97 in Kelowna. (Photo/Jen Zielinski)

A vehicle is seen sitting inside Montana’s restaurant on Highway 97 in Kelowna. (Photo/Jen Zielinski)

Vehicle crashes into Kelowna restaurant on Highway 97

Emergency crews were called to Montana’s restaurant around 2:40 p.m. Dec. 29

Diners at Montana’s restaurant at Highway 97 and Banks Road in Kelowna got a shock when a vehicle crashed into the restaurant on the afternoon of Dec. 29.

A witness to the crash said they saw a vehicle hit the median and fly through the air into the building around 2:40 p.m.

Montana’s staff told Capital News that they heard a loud bang and thought the liquor shelf had smashed, but it was actually a vehicle that crashed inside the restaurant, two tables over from a group of diners. Amazingly, no one was hurt.

The restaurant remained open, but the damaged section was closed and boarded up.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

auto accidentKelowna

Previous story
Police standoff in Kelowna ends after 10 hours with 8 arrests

Just Posted

Trystan Self shutout the Fernie Ghostriders on Thursday and was instrumental to the Nitros' success in both games of the Christmas Classic. Paul Rodgers photo.
Dynamiters dominate sold-out Christmas Classic with two wins over rivals Fernie

Healthy Kimberley Facebook file
Learn more about Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Program at Zoom meeting

The area highlighted by the Special Public Avalanche Warning mainly falls north of communities like Kimberley and Nelson. Avalanche Canada file.
Avalanche Canada forecaster weighs in on special public warning

Rob Gay, the longtime chair of the RDEK board, reflects on 2022 and the challenges ahead looking into the New Year. Photo courtesy RDEK.
OPINION: RDEK board chair Rob Gay reflects on 2022