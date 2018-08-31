File photo

Vehicle fire near Jaffray spreads to surrounding grass; crews extinguish

Although the vehicle is a total loss, there were no injuries and the fire was fully extinguished.

The Jaffray Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service worked together last night to extinguish a car fire on Highway 3/93 near Wardner, which spread to surrounding grass.

The incident, which occurred just before midnight last night, was initially responded to by RCMP and the Conservation Officer Service. The BC Wildfire Service assisted when the fire spread from the car to surrounding grass. A call for reinforcements was made to the Jaffray Fire Department, as the wildfire service is not equipped to combat vehicle fires.

The fire department responded with an engine and tender and seven firefighters in total.

“The quick work by all parties involved helped prevent the fire from spreading,” said Deputy Fire Chief Michael Hockley.

