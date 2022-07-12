Vehicle fire temporarily closes Hwy 3 near Jaffray on Monday

There was no injuries reported in the incident

Highway 3/93 was briefly closed after a tow truck caught on fire. (Image courtesy of RDEK)

A vehicle fire forced the temporary closure of Highway 3, west of Jaffray on Monday afternoon (July 11).

According to Elk Valley and South Country fire chief, Michael Hockley, first responders arrived on scene to find a tow truck “fully engulfed in flames.”

“Our team did a good job of keeping the fire from spreading to the long grasses in the ditch and knocking down the fire as quickly and safely as possible,” he said.

The fire took six firefighters and four pieces of apparatus to bring under control.

There were no injuries reported, and the highway was closed for approximately 40 minutes for safety reasons and to allow crews to access the scene.

It was re-opened by 6pm.

scott.tibballs@thefreepress.ca

fire