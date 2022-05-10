Jiang’s vehicle was found in Golden last week. RCMP are looking for information to help locate her. (Golden RCMP photo)

Jiang’s vehicle was found in Golden last week. RCMP are looking for information to help locate her. (Golden RCMP photo)

Vehicle of high risk missing person last seen in West Vancouver found near Golden

RCMP are looking for information to help locate Xiao Hua Jiang

High risk missing person Xiao Hua (Christina) Jiang of West Vancouver may be in the Golden area, after her vehicle was located near Golden last week by Golden RCMP and police dog services.

On Monday, May 2, Golden RCMP investigated an abandoned vehicle found along the shoulder of Highway 1 near Heather Mountain Lodge, just under 60 km west of Golden.

The vehicle was found to be registered to Jian and the detachment was informed by West Vancouver Police that Jiang had been reported missing. She was last seen in West Vancouver on April 27, 2022 at approximately 1 a.m.

the Golden RCMP, with the assistance of Police Dog Services (PDS), did a complete search of the area around Ms. Jiang’s vehicle, including wooded areas and nearby buildings, but did not locate her.

“Police Dog Services searched the immediate area, not finding any signs of anyone heading into the bush around the last known location” said Cpl. Brady Kyle with Vernon PDS.

She may have walked along the highway for a distance, eventually getting into a vehicle, or may have been picked up right at her vehicle.

Ms. Jiang is described as an Asian female, 53 years of age, 5’4”, 110 lbs, with shoulder length black hair with grey/brown eyes, medium complexion with sunspots on her face. She was last seen wearing a dark (blue/black) jacket and grey yoga-style pants.

The Golden RCMP is requesting anyone who may have seen Ms. Jiang or who has any information on her current whereabouts to please contact the WVPD at 604-925-7300, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

