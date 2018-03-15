B.C. gang members, The Greeks, lose conviction appeals

Trio of organization known as The Greeks unsuccessfully appeal murder convictions

Three Vernon members of a notorious criminal organization have lost appeals of their convictions.

Leslie Podolski, Sheldon Richard O’Donnell and Pete Manolakos – members of a gang referred to by police as The Greeks – are three of five men convicted by a jury of various counts in the homicides of three men in or around Vernon between July 2004 and May 31, 2005.

The appeals were dismissed Wednesday.

RELATED: Vernon gang members appeal murder convictions

“The reasons for judgment are of the court, and are signed,” states a release on the B.C. Court of Appeal website. “However, there is a publication ban in place issued by the trial judge, Mr. Justice Smart, in respect of information identifying certain witnesses. That ban was issued under s. 486.5 of the Criminal Code. The publication ban means that the full reasons for judgment must be sealed and only a redacted version complying with the ban may be released to the public.”

There will be a brief administrative hearing with counsel and a judge of the division to canvass the redactions required to allow for public release of reasons for judgment that comply with the terms of the publication ban.

The trio, along with two other men, were found guilty in connection with the deaths of David Marnuik, Ronald Thom and Thomas Bryce. Their trial began in May 2011 and was one of the longest jury trials in B.C. law history, involving 25 lawyers and more than 100 Crown witnesses before the jury.

O’Donnell was found guilty on one count of first degree murder and two counts of second degree murder. Podolski was found guilty of one count of first degree murder and Manolakos was found guilty of one count of first degree murder and one count of manslaughter.

All three are serving life sentences.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
US, France, Germany blame Russia for UK nerve agent attack

Just Posted

KImberley gymnasts in competition

The Kimberley Gymnastics Club competitive team recently competed at the Key City… Continue reading

UPDATE: Carport collapse in Kimberley

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

BREAKING: Carport collapse in Kimberley; K9 unit checking for anyone trapped

Kimberley Fire Department are on the scene of a carport collapse behind… Continue reading

The arts support the arts in Kimberley

Carol Fergus from the Homegrown Music Society presenting Selkirk music students Gwen… Continue reading

Kimberley Fire Department to roll out Life Kit program next week

The kit helps those who cannot reliably provide their own medical information in emergencies.

Kimberley Skating Club ends season on a high note

Plans are already underway for the 2018-19 season.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. gang members, The Greeks, lose conviction appeals

Trio of organization known as The Greeks unsuccessfully appeal murder convictions

US, France, Germany blame Russia for UK nerve agent attack

The leaders said the use of a chemical weapon is “an assault on U.K. sovereignty” and “a breach of international law.”

Trump says he made up facts about trade deficit in meeting with Trudeau

Trump told a fundraiser that after Trudeau told him the U.S. does not have a trade deficit with Canada, he replied, “Wrong, Justin, you do.

A self-assured Putin seems confident of electoral victory

President Vladimir Putin seems self-assured and confident of victory in the election on Sunday, March 18.

Syria marks 7 years of war; thousands leave besieged enclave

Turkey’s President hoped the Syrian town of Afrin would be encircled by its forces by Wednesday evening

Mueller witness is convicted pedophile with shadowy past

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team has spent the last 10 months investigating possible Trump-related wrongdoings

Punchless Canucks shut out for third straight game, fall 3-0 to Ducks

Newly acquired forward Jason Chimera, 38, records first goal and assist with Anaheim

Most Read