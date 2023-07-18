Search and rescue members from Mission, Chilliwack, Ridge Meadows and Central Fraser Valley lifted a 20-year-old man out of a ravine after he fell from 50 feet while hiking near Cascade Falls. /Mission Search and Rescue Photo

Search and rescue members from Mission, Chilliwack, Ridge Meadows and Central Fraser Valley lifted a 20-year-old man out of a ravine after he fell from 50 feet while hiking near Cascade Falls. /Mission Search and Rescue Photo

‘Very lucky’ hiker rescued after 50-foot slip at B.C. falls

Loose dirt gave way on 20-year-old while walking trail; search and rescue used rope to lift him

A 20-year-old man was rescued near Cascade Falls on Saturday (July 15) after falling roughly 50 feet.

Mission Search and Rescue (MSAR) collaborated with Ridge Meadows, Chilliwack and Central Fraser Valley search and rescue members to lift the man out of a ravine.

The 20-year-old’s friend witnessed him fall and called 911. He was walking up a trail between the suspension bridge and the main falls when some loose dirt on the side gave way, causing him to fall.

“He wasn’t doing some crazy reckless cliff jumping like a lot of people we’ve rescued there,” MSAR’s Trevor Regehr said. “He appeared to be being pretty careful — he just wasn’t watching where he stepped.”

Regehr says the man landed on some rocks and still had a significant drop below him. MSAR gained access and administered first aid.

Search and rescue members raised him back to the top using a rope system before he was transferred to BC Ambulance Service.

According to Regehr, the man was “banged up pretty badly” with a head injury but he was stable.

“He’s very lucky,” Regehr said. “It was a huge fall and he’s gonna be fine… so extremely lucky.”

He says rope rescues occur a few times per year for MSAR.

“The loose rock [and] the rock fall on that cliff made it somewhat technical,” he said.

Eleven members from MSAR attended the call — along with rope technicians from other branches — because it was a busy weekend with some members gone.

READ MORE: Mission Search and Rescue’s Sean Sublett trying to build rescue services

@dillon_white
dillon.white@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

MissionSearch and Rescue

 

Search and rescue members from Mission, Chilliwack, Ridge Meadows and Central Fraser Valley lifted a 20-year-old man out of a ravine after he fell from 50 feet while hiking near Cascade Falls. /Mission Search and Rescue Photo

Search and rescue members from Mission, Chilliwack, Ridge Meadows and Central Fraser Valley lifted a 20-year-old man out of a ravine after he fell from 50 feet while hiking near Cascade Falls. /Mission Search and Rescue Photo

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Evacuation alert still in effect due to wildfire north of West Kelowna
Next story
Evacuation alert issued due to 5 hectare wildfire burning north of West Kelowna

Just Posted

Homes were evacuated in the Aqam community due to a wildfire Monday afternoon. Trevor Crawley photo.
Evacuation alerts expanded as St. Mary’s River wildfire grows

The 50th-annual Kimberley JulyFest. Paul Rodgers photos.
Kimberley JulyFest turns 50

The East Kootenay Foundation for Health is fundraising for a new neonatal intensive care unit at East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook (Google maps photo)
EKFH Warm Embrace campaign will fund regional neonatal intensive care centre

Evacuation orders issued for properties in Aqam community as downed power lines spark wildfire Monday afternoon. Trevor Crawley photo.
Evacuation order issued for ʔaqam Community properties in response to wildfire