An aerial view of Kyuquot. (Photo courtesy, Walters Cove Resort)

An aerial view of Kyuquot. (Photo courtesy, Walters Cove Resort)

RCMP called after decomposed body found by cleanup crew on Vancouver Island

Remains ‘very old’, BC Coroners Service investigating

A decomposed body was found yesterday (July 20) during a beach cleanup in Kyuquot, which is an unincorporated settlement and First Nations community located on northwestern Vancouver Island.

RELATED: Kyuquot’s real estate predicament might be turning it into a ghost town

RELATED: Kyuquot/Checleseht First Nations seek further reclusion during COVID-19

After discovering the human remains, the cleanup crew alerted the Port McNeill RCMP who flew out by helicopter and investigated.

“The remains were very old,” confirmed Port McNeill Sgt. Curtis Davis. “The bones were found still partially in the ground right near the beach … we don’t know whether they are archeological or otherwise, but the Kyuquot administration is aware of it, and we were told there were no known burial sites in that location.”

The BC Coroners Service will be handling the case from here on out with assistance from the Port McNeill RCMP.

Davis added the RCMP do have active missing persons files from the area dating as far back as 1973.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPRCMP Briefs

Previous story
Canfor trims lumber production due to BC wildfires
Next story
Needles Ferry and Highway 6 closed due to wildfire

Just Posted

An evacuation order for two properties near the Bill Nye Mountain fire has been issued. Bulletin file
Evacuation order issued for two properties near Bill Nye Mountain fire

(Left to right) Interim Principal Mark Wilkins, HR Director Lynn Hauptman, Principal Architect George Berry, CEO/Head of School Duncan MacLeod, International Education Director Sandy Prentice, Board Chair Jaret Thompson, Communications Specialist Courtenay Holden, staff of the future Purcell Collegiate School at an open house on Monday, July 19. Paul Rodgers photo.
Purcell Collegiate Incorporated hosts open house

One measure the city of Kimberley uses to measure water consumption is how much water is overflowing the dam on Mark Creek. As of July 21, 2021, there was only an inch an a half overflow Bulletin file.
Education about water restrictions key, says Kimberley CAO

Trozzo Creek fire 7.5 km northeast of Winlaw in the B.C. Kootenay region, July 17, 2021. As of July 21 the fire is estimated at 1,100 hectares, out of control but not threatening structures. (B.C. Wildfire Service)
Stay out of B.C. back country while fire risk high, Horgan urges during stop in Castlegar