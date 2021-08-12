Victim of Calgary homicide had roots in Kimberley

A man found deceased in his home in Calgary last week had roots in Kimberley.

According to a press release, the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit is currently investigating after a man was found deceased in a downtown apartment yesterday.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, police and EMS were called to an apartment in the 200 block of 6 Avenue S.E., to check on the welfare of an occupant. A man was found deceased within the apartment and it was apparent he had died several days before being discovered.

An autopsy occurred Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, which confirmed the man’s death is a homicide. Next of kin notifications have been completed and the victim has been identified as Michael Donald Lloyd, 42. The cause of death will not be released at this time.

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation and are unable to release any further information at this point. However, we are asking for anyone who may have information about what occurred in that apartment in the days leading up to the discovery, or who may have any information about this homicide, to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.”



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

