The union representing BC Ferries employees says 82% of its members have been abused. (Black Press Media files)

Victoria terminal sees sailing waits for BC Ferries headed into Thanksgiving long weekend

Ferries bound for Vancouver seem to be busiest Friday afternoon

  • Oct. 11, 2019 7:00 p.m.
  • News

Swartz Bay lead the way on a traditionally busy Thanksgiving weekend at BC Ferries.

Long weekends tend to be the time a voice urges those driving on the boat to edge up within three inches of the vehicle in front of them and even walk-on passengers are advised to arrive early.

The terminal in North Saanich led the way Friday early with a two-sailing wait by 4 p.m. By 6 p.m. the terminal was down to a one-sailing wait.

RELATED: BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

BC Ferries predicts Friday and Monday from noon through 6 p.m. to be busiest this weekend at Swartz Bay.

That proved true Friday afternoon, with the 4 p.m. through 6 p.m. sailings sold out for those headed for Vancouver from Victoria. By by 6 p.m. the 7 p.m. was 90 per cent sold and the 8 p.m. headed toward 70 per cent full.

At Tsawwassen, the 4 p.m bound for Victoria was also sold out starting the one-sailing trend of the afternoon.

That remained steady through the evening – by 6 p.m. the 7 p.m. was 85 per cent sold and the 8 p.m. headed toward 70 per cent.

The final three sailings from Tsawassen to the Southern Gulf Islands all topped out beyond 90 per cent full well before the first sailed at 4:05 p.m. Sailings headed for Duke Point were all beyond 80 per cent full by 4 p.m.

Horseshoe Bay in Vancouver had a one-sailing wait across its destinations Friday afternoon while the Nanaimo’s Departure Bay left no riders behind.

Follow the current conditions here. BC Ferries expects Monday to be a repeat of busy routes.


