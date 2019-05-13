Hannah Day and her mother Brooke Ervin in a picture posted to Facebook before Day underwent a biopsy surgery for tumours in her brain. (Facebook/Brooke Ervin)

Victoria’s Hannah Day, 9, tragically dies after battling cancer

‘Life will never be the same. She deserved a beautiful life and it was cut short’

A nine-year-old girl, whom the Greater Victoria community assisted during a seven-year battle with cancer, has died today, her family said.

“Today most will be celebrating Mother’s Day while I’m mourning the death of a child,” her mother, Brooke Ervin, wrote on Facebook.

Hannah Day fell ill of a bacterial infection after a chemotherapy session depleted her immune system, Ervin said. “It wiped her immune system further than they ever expected,” she said. Ervin told Black Press in March that Hannah had suffered a third cancer and fifth relapse.

ALSO READ: Hannah Day survives risky biopsy surgery in brain tumour battle

In 2012, Hannah was diagnosed with stage 4 rhabdomyosarcoma, at just three years old. She underwent 13 months of chemotherapy and was able to put the cancer in remission. In 2014, Hannah battled cancer again after the previous treatment induced leukemia.

This year, Hannah’s condition tragically worsened following the growth of tumors in her brain and spine.

ALSO READ: Hannah Day airlifted to hospital with brain tumours

“Seven years of treatment had done havoc on her tiny little body, and she just didn’t stand a chance, no matter how hard she fought,” her mother revealed.

On August 7th 2009, Hannah was born a healthy full-term baby weighing “5 pounds 15 ounces,” she added. Over the years, the Langford youth received community support through fundraisers as Hannah was receiving treatment in B.C. Children’s hospital in Vancouver, both through Gofundme and organized fundraisers.

ALSO READ: Langford child faces second case of cancer

“Thank you everyone for the love over the years. For supporting our family and making life easier. I love you all so much,” Ervin said.


swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Water quality advisory issued for City of Kimberley

Just Posted

Water quality advisory issued for City of Kimberley

At-risk populations are being advised to boil water due to increased turbidity levels.

More can be done to protect watersheds, Mayor says

Earlier this year, Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick had a discussion with Forests,… Continue reading

NorthStar Rails to Trails Society looking for new members

How would you like to be part of the Northstar Rails to… Continue reading

Snowpacks remain below normal

East Kootenay snowpacks at 70 per cent of normal

Kimberley’s grads fundraising

Selkirk’s Class of 2019 is busy preparing for grad festivities the weekend… Continue reading

Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97

In recent years, Day had been an animal rights advocate

B.C.’s new union rules could create ‘battle zone’ in big construction

Raids expected as independent unions begin work on pipelines, LNG

Victoria’s Hannah Day, 9, tragically dies after battling cancer

‘Life will never be the same. She deserved a beautiful life and it was cut short’

Wildfire east of Kamloops now estimated at 19 hectares

The human-caused blaze is officially deemed out of control

NDP unveils parts of climate plan in motion as the Green Party edges closer

Singh however insists today’s motion is not an attempt to beat back Green support

Danger subsiding after B.C. properties threatened by several weekend wildfires

The blaze broke out Saturday near the community of Lejac, about five kilometres east of Fraser Lake

Onex signs agreement to buy WestJet in deal valued at $5B, including debt

Onex will pay $31 per share for WestJet, which will continue to operate as a privately held company

Leonard’s buzzer-beater lifts Raptors to Game 7 win over 76ers

Toronto advances to NBA’s Eastern Conference final after beating Philadelphia 92-90

VIDEO: Wildfire burning in east part of Kamloops

There are no structures affected, though there are homes nearby

Most Read