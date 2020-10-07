Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a questions during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

VIDEO: All Canadians will get COVID-19 vaccine for free, Trudeau confirms

Approved vaccine is still months away, multiple clinical trials ongoing

Canadians will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine for free when one is developed, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in the House of Commons Wednesday (Oct. 7)

The prime minister was answering a question from NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who was asking for a commitment that the vaccine would be free once it is developed. Canada has signed vaccine deals with multiple companies, most recently Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline in September.

“We deeply cherish our universal health-care system and that means things like lifesaving vaccines are free for Canadians,” Trudeau said.

Vaccines remain in clinical trials and development all over the world, and here in Canada researchers recently began testing whether a former tuberculosis vaccine could provide immunity against the novel coronavirus. A vaccine is not expected until at least the end of 2020, if not months later.

Trudeau’s pledge comes just days after both the BC NDP and the BC Liberals vowed to make the COVID-19 vaccine free for all British Columbians as part of their provincial election platforms. Routine vaccinations are free across Canada, and although the annual flu shot is paid for some individuals, vaccines such as the one for H1N1 swine flu was free.

READ MORE: NDP, Liberals make free COVID-19 vaccine promise on B.C. election trail

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

Just Posted

Saving the inner child: A LKB Elder’s experience in the residential school system

“By the time I left the residential school, I didn’t like myself. To me, it was like I was one of God’s worst creations.”

Health care worker’s car vandalized in Cranbrook

Car targeted because of Alberta plates; owner training in Kootenays

Urban wildlife Part II: The East Kootenay birds of summer

The work of local photographers printed in the pages of the East Kootenay Advertiser over the summer of 2020. Part II.

UBCM virtual this year

True value in the annual conference is the networking, Kimberley Mayor says

Kootenay International Junior Hockey League to begin season Nov. 13

Home openers scheduled as 14 of 17 teams will participate in this year’s Junior B season

COVID-19 cases increased 40 per cent in Canada over past seven days, Tam says

The vast majority of new cases across Canada have been reported in Quebec and Ontario

Mother dog, 10 puppies seized by BC SPCA after being beaten, force-fed drugs and alcohol

All 10 puppies, estimated to be two weeks old, and the mother dog are doing well

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Family pets killed in Grand Forks house fire believed to be caused by turtle’s heat lamp

Investigators say a heat lamp likely started the blaze

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Two men arrested after man carrying baby targeted in Vancouver shooting

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

Furstenau says parents with young children in B.C. are facing tremendous pressure

Operation Red Nose cancels safe ride service due to COVID-19 risks

Organization operates in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

B.C. mom delivers north Island’s first home birth baby in 30 years

Midwives have made home birth possible again, and COVID-19 is making them more appealing than ever

Most Read