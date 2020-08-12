VIDEO: B.C. community rallies to save snared eagle

The eagle has been struck in a tree, upside down for over a day. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
The eagle was stuck roughly 40 metres up the tree. Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke’s Chris Delworth volunteers to climb the tree to save the bird. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
The efforts took several hours. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Soaring to freedom. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Chris Delworth was in bed reading the newspaper when he got a phone call asking if he would help save a trapped bald eagle.

“I thought they were kidding and eagle was code for a person being stuck,” he said.

The bird was snared upside down in a large cottonwood tree, roughly 40 metres high, near the Columbia River on Aug. 11, several kilometers south of Revelstoke.

Bystanders thought the eagle was caught by fishing line or the talons had locked and gotten hooked on a branch, possibly after a fight with another eagle.

Although rare, eagles can get stuck in trees, said Rob Hope, raptor care manager at the Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society.

READ MORE: ‘We’re resigned to saying goodbye’: Revelstoke owls nesting in upcoming subdivision

Morgan Purcell was canoeing the day previously and noticed the entrapped bird.

“It was hard to miss. It was huge,” she said.

Purcell called around trying to find someone to help.

The BC Conservation Service couldn’t and the fire department does not deal with wildlife.

A video of the trapped bird was posted on Facebook, asking for ideas on how to save the bird. Someone suggested Delworth.

While Delworth had never saved an eagle, he has helped entangled paragliders from trees. Earlier this summer he climbed a tree, cutting branches to set them free.

Delworth is an avid skier, climber and operates Revelstoke Paragliding.

So, he drank a couple espressos, grabbed his climbing gear/saw and set off to see what he could do to assist.

It wasn’t the first time Delworth has helped wildlife. Last year, he was involved in saving two orphaned moose calves named Clover and Chocolate after their mom had died getting hit by a vehicle.

READ MORE: Two orphan moose calves rescued near Revelstoke

Hours later, after climbing the tree with spurs, ropes and pulleys, Delworth starts to cut a bread loaf sized branch to free the eagle.

“Please god, work,” he said while sawing.

As the branch falls, the eagle gets free and soars away out of sight.

“A freed eagle, is a good eagle,” said Delworth after he rappelled to the ground.

Hope said he’s very thankful people rallied together to help the eagle as there is little a wildlife rescue organization could do in a remote community like Revelstoke.

“These people saved that bird for sure,” said Hope.

Delworth said he hopes to meet the eagle again, perhaps when he’s paragliding.

“Maybe I’ll get to fly with him.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Animalsbirds

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor
Next story
Masks4Canada group reiterates call for mask mandate

Just Posted

Masks4Canada group reiterates call for mask mandate

Walmart Canada and BC Transit have made masks mandatory

Kiakho Lake wildfire being held, Stirton Rd wildfire under control

Latest update on two local wildfires in the Kimberley and Cranbrook area

The Murdochs: Fast Track to Hockey Stardom

Every Canadian hockey story, like that of the Murdochs of Cranbrook, seems to start in the backyard

Farm life: Planning and preserving, a time of transition

Over the coming weeks many plants will be pulled from my garden and replaced with cool weather crops

Crews, aircraft responding to wildfire eight kilometres west of Cranbrook

Crews and air support are responding to a wildfire eight kilometres west… Continue reading

Return to school to be delayed, says B.C. Education Minister

More details expected in coming weeks

Deaths feared after train derails amid storms in Scotland

Stonehaven is on the line for passenger trains linking Aberdeen with the cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow

DFO says 5 aggrieved B.C First Nations were consulted on fisheries plan

Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations calls response ‘a sham,’ adding DFO never incorporates their views

Canucks ride momentum into NHL playoff series against defending Stanley Cup champs

PREVIEW: Vancouver opens against St. Louis on Wednesday

Pitt Meadows woman gives birth on in-laws’ driveway

Frédérique Gagnon new son is appropriately named after Norse trickster god

Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

UPDATE: Two dead after fishing boat sinks off southern Vancouver Island

Shawnigan Lake-registered Arctic Fox II went down off Cape Flattery, west of Victoria

Landlord takes front door, windows after single B.C. mom late with rent

Maple Ridge mom gets help from community generosity and government

VIDEO: B.C. community rallies to save snared eagle

Revelstoke climber scales tree to save the raptor

Most Read