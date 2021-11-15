An unmoored barge appears to have run aground at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Jorge Amigo)

An unmoored barge appears to have run aground at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Jorge Amigo)

VIDEO: Barge on the loose in choppy waters runs aground near Vancouver walkway

Stanley Park and Seawall have been closed due to waves and strong winds

An unmoored barge appears to have run aground at a Vancouver beach, according to videos posted to social media.

According to Jorge Amigo, a barge appears to have broken free and was careening towards the Burrard Bridge, propelled by strong winds and choppy waves. The barge ran aground about a kilometre away from the bridge.

The storm that has hit much of the province has battered Vancouver, with the city closing Stanley Park and the Seawall for fear of strong waves in the area.

Black Press Media has reached out to the City of Vancouver for more information.

c

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newsflooding

Previous story
Merritt under evacuation order as flooding wreaks havoc across B.C.
Next story
B.C. moves to create protest ‘bubble zones’ for COVID-19 services

Just Posted

There will still be plenty of room for outdoor concerts beside Centre 64. Bulletin file
City to sell two commercial lots on Wallinger beside Centre 64

The Kimberley Farmers’ Market on Howard Street. Trixie Pacis file
Kimberley Farmers’ Market had successful season

A slide has closed the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Transportation BC/Twitter)
British Columbians warned to brace for further torrential rain, flooding through Monday

Cokato Creek has overflowed its banks prompting the closure of Cokato Road in the 4500 block. (Image courtesy of Brendan Morgan, City of Fernie)
Flooding, detours and an evacuation: Elk Valley drenched by torrential rain