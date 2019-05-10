VIDEO: Chilliwack school bus driver caught going wrong way at train stop

Witness says driver was trying to sneak bus through train crossing arms, with students on board

A Chilliwack school bus driver has been caught on video attempting a very questionable traffic manoeuvre.

Rob Barker was stopped at the Broadway Avenue train tracks, just south of First Avenue on Friday morning, when he couldn’t believe what was happening next to him.

A school district bus, with several students on board, had driven into the oncoming traffic lane facing the closed tracks. It’s unclear how long the tracks were closed for, but Barker was the first vehicle in line in the proper lane.

He quickly grabbed his phone and recorded his anger with what he was seeing. As he was filming the driver got out of the bus apparently to see if he could back the vehicle up.

Meanwhile, oncoming traffic was building up in the northbound lane across the tracks. It’s currently unclear how the bus got out of the situation.

The Progress has forwarded the video to the Chilliwack School District and requested comment.

