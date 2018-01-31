VIDEO: Driver suffering drug overdose involved in Lower Mainland crash

Charges are being recommended after a two-vehicle crash in Langley Tuesday

A driver suffering a drug overdose was involved in a traffic accident in Langley Tuesday night.

Just before 6 p.m. in the evening, RCMP said one vehicle was heading east on 72 Avenue near 200 Street when it allegedly ran a red light and hit a second vehicle.

Firefighters reported the driver of the first vehicle was unresponsive and not breathing, but had a pulse.

Paramedics worked on the male on the road and administered overdose-reversing nalaxone, which brought him back to consciousness.

Police said it appears both drugs and alcohol were involved. Langley RCMP Traffic Services is investigating.

Charges are expected to be recommended against the driver, a 54-year-old man from Maple Ridge.

Traffic was snarled in all directions while emergency responders tended to those involved and cleaned up the mess.

– with files from Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
