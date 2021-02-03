Shaelene Bell. (Submitted to the Chilliwack Progress

VIDEO: Family of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, makes public plea after car found abandoned

Shaelene Keeler Bell was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 30 in Chilliwack

The mother of a missing Chilliwack woman made a plea Tuesday asking for the public’s help in finding her daughter.

Alina Durham spoke with media on Feb. 2 about her 23-year-old daughter, Shaelene Keeler Bell, who went missing on Saturday, Jan. 30.

“Shaelene left her two small boys at home with a friend. Anyone who knows Shae knows that she would never, ever abandon her boys,” Durham said, her voice breaking.

Bell was having “troubles” and was on medication, according to her mother.

READ MORE: RCMP ask for public help in search for missing Chilliwack woman

She left her apartment in the 9300 block of Edward Street in Chilliwack around 8:30 p.m. Her 2021 Hyundai Tuscon that she was driving was found in the 47000 block of Ballam Road two days later on Monday, Feb. 1.

“Search and Rescue were called out, but turned up nothing,” Durham said.

Bell is described as having bleached blonde hair and brown eyes, standing five-foot-two and weighing 95 pounds.

Dozens of people were out searching for her along the edge of the Fraser River and in neighbouring farmers’ fields on Tuesday.

A supporter holds a poster of missing woman, Shaelene Bell, as family speaks with media on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 on Ballam Road in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said they are still hoping to speak to anyone who might have seen Bell.

“It’s still a missing person file and we don’t want anybody turning it into something else,” Rail told The Progress Tuesday.

“I can confirm the vehicle has been located and recovered. Search and rescue was actively searching an area yesterday and the investigation remains ongoing as a missing person file. We will be deploying more RCMP resources to search.”

RCMP ask anyone with information to call the police at 604-792-4611 or dial Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

People comfort Alina Durham (centre) after she spoke with media about her missing daughter, Shaelene Bell, on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 on Ballam Road in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Alina Durham (left) speaks with media about her missing daughter, Shaelene Bell, on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 on Ballam Road in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Alina Durham (left) speaks with media about her missing daughter, Shaelene Bell, on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 on Ballam Road in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Missing woman

