The Rossland Fire Department sled was a crowd favourite. (John K. White)

VIDEO: Highlights from the Sonny Samuelson Bobsled Race

Check out the sleds and the speed from the marquee event at Rossland Winter Carnival.

Highlights from the 2018 Sonny Samuelson Bobsled Race at Rossland Winter Carnival.

Special thanks to Giant Water Bug for allowing us to use their song So Sweet So Kind as the bed audio track.

Tide PODS confiscated from Okanagan middle school student
A third explosive device discovered on same road in Kamloops

Kootenay Savings donates to Kimberley Community Foundation

The Kootenay Savings Credit Union has once again provided a sizeable donation… Continue reading

Race season is underway at Kimberley Alpine Resort

FIS U18 Speed Series starts off the season, January 29 to February 2, 2018.

College of the Rockies hosting annual open house

College of the Rockies is hosting the annual Open House for community… Continue reading

Mainroad weather update

Mainroad weather update

Interior Health issues overdose alert for region

IH is urging residents who are using or considering using drugs to reconsider in the wake of a recent increase in suspected drug overdose deaths

Ex-nurse from Vancouver Island fined thousands after exploiting elderly couple

Former nurse from Nanaimo had power of attorney, inherited mobile home

Tide PODS confiscated from Okanagan middle school student

A student at a Penticton middle school had Tide PODS confiscated

Win pushes Team B.C. into fourth place at Scotties

Nanaimo rink comes up with a big win in Pool play in Penticton during Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Which MLA would step aside to make room for Dianne Watts?

B.C. Liberals arrayed against outsider who needs legislature seat

A third explosive device discovered on same road in Kamloops

Kamloops police are securing an area where they have found three explosive devices in two months

B.C. full of Canada’s ‘100 Most Romantic Restaurants’

With 14 restaurants in the OpenTable’s Canada’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants, B.C. is one of the best provinces in the country to dine with your valentine.

Group threatens legal action over Victoria’s plastic bag ban

Petition the latest move by plastics industry association to overturn Canadian bag bans

