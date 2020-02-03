VIDEO: Moose rescued after falling through bridge in Okanagan

A young moose is back on its feet after getting trapped in a bridge on Monday morning

A moose got stuck in a bridge off of Trepanier Bench Road in Peachland on Monday, Feb. 3. (Contributed)

A young moose that found its way between some bridge slats is back on its feet thanks to some Okanagan landscapers.

Joedy White, who works for West Kelowna-based Sunny Slope Landscaping, said his crew came upon the moose near Trepanier Bench Road in Peachland on their way to work at about 10 a.m. Monday morning.

He said the moose was in distress and trying to get out but couldn’t get its footing with its hind legs stuck in the bridge.

#BCCOS helped rescue a young cow moose after its hind legs slid thru the rungs of a bridge near #Peachland. CO's tranquilized the moose & w/ the help of @Sunnyslopelandscape used a bobcat loader & slings 2 lift the moose 2 safety. It was successfully released back into the wild. pic.twitter.com/efoSVHzZfD — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) February 4, 2020

They called the BC Conservation Officer Service, which came to the scene to administer a sedative, then helped lift the moose to safety using the landscaping crew’s bobcat loader and slings.

White said the moose was quick to run off after Conservation gave it another drug to counteract the sedation.

READ MORE: Snow coming back to Kelowna tomorrow

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.