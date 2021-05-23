A family of bears was spotted roaming the Fleetwood neighbourhood Saturday. (Jason Ahn YouTube)

VIDEO: Mother bear, cubs take a walk around Surrey neighbourhood

Photos, videos circulate online of bears near 164 Avenue and 85 Street

Residents of Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood are on alert after a family of bears was photographed roaming the area Saturday.

Photos and videos of a mother and her two cubs started circulating online shortly after 12 p.m. The animals were spotted near 164 Avenue and 85 Street.

“Please watch children and pets. Please do not walk around to go see them. Also keep kids at home,” Jacquie Stebner wrote on a Fleetwood community Facebook page.

“Don’t see this in Surrey too often,” Adam Forsythe wrote on Twitter. “Had some visitors in Fleetwood this AM at 163rd and 86th. No forest nearby. Very residential area.”

Black Press Media has reached out to the Ministry of Environment for comment.

