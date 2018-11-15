Carrie Lemay meets her new alert dog, Freckles, in Oakville, Ontario. (The Canadian Press)

VIDEO: People with diabetes meet their alert dogs

A diabetic alert dog is trained to detect low blood sugar in people who have Type 1 diabetes

Just minutes after Carrie Lemay met her new dog, Freckles, she says the black lab starting frantically pawing and jumping up on her.

Freckles wasn’t just being disobedient — she is a diabetic alert dog, trained to detect low blood sugar in people like Lemay, who has Type 1 diabetes.

After being “alerted,” Lemay then tested and confirmed she was “low,” something that can be life-threatening for diabetics.

“When your blood sugar drops it drops fast,” the 43-year-old says. “You don’t now where you are or what to do, so your mind is kind of off in another world, so (having the dog) will really help.”

RELATED: Service dogs help veterans deal with PTSD

Lemay and five other people with Type 1 diabetes met their new canine companions this week in Oakville, Ontario.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Drug-related deaths double for B.C. youth in care, advocate says
Next story
Ten-year sentence for man convicted of B.C. belt-strangling death

Just Posted

Kimberley Scouts fundraising for Pacific Jamboree trip

Kimberley Scouts have begun fundraising for their Pacific Jamboree trip that will… Continue reading

WildSafeBC Kimberley-Cranbrook releases annual community report

WildSafeBC Kimberley-Cranbrook has released their annual community report and local Community Coordinator… Continue reading

Kimberley SunMine third quarter report

Third quarter was just below projected numbers; City CAO

Green Bay Committee terminates Reach-Out Kootenay Ice ticket campaign

The Green Bay Committee has announced that they shutting up shop, effective… Continue reading

Avalanche women’s team get first wins at home

The College of the Rockies women’s volleyball team was able to get… Continue reading

Education, training a big part of trade fair

Exhibitors are seeing a lot of interest in education, training or skills upgrading at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair

Ten-year sentence for man convicted of B.C. belt-strangling death

Shayne McGenn guilty of manslaughter in 2016 death of David Delaney, 63

Roy Clark, country singer, ‘Hee Haw’ star, has died

Guitar virtuoso died because of complications from pneumonia at home in Tulsa, Okla. He was 85.

Lack of funding, culture on campus biggest barriers for Indigenous students: report

Report based on nearly 300 responses found lack of support at post-secondary schools a big concern

Tinder sex assault suspect charged; additional alleged victims sought

Vincent Noseworthy of Alberta is accused of aggravated sexual assault, unlawful confinement and more

Drug-related deaths double for B.C. youth in care, advocate says

Teens say positive connections with adults key to recovery

Children’s strawberry-flavoured medicines recalled due to faulty safety cap

Three different acetaminophen syrups part of nationwide recall

Around the BCHL: Junior A cities to host World Junior tuneup games

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and around the junior A world.

Vandals destroy excavator at Wasa Transfer Station

An act of vandalism has the Regional District of East Kootenay looking… Continue reading

Most Read