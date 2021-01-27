(Jason Christopher/Facebook)

(Jason Christopher/Facebook)

VIDEO: Prince George RCMP looking for driver after ‘dangerous’ stunt at high school

Viral video has been viewed more than 130,000 times

Mounties in Prince George are looking for information after a video of a driver doing a stunt in a school field went viral over the weekend.

In a Tuesday (Jan. 26) news release, Prince George RCMP said the car shows a dark coloured, 4-door sedan driving through the strip mall at 6977 Gladstone Place. The car is driving quickly and appears to use the elevated surface of the strip mall to jump the fence and land in the field at College Heights Secondary School. The video, which has been viewed more than 130,000, is set over the Dukes of Hazard soundtrack.

“This was a dangerous stunt that put the lives of those in the area at risk. It occurred during the day at what appears to be peak shopping hours for the strip mall. Additionally, children frequently use that hill for sledding,” said Const. Jennifer Cooper.

“We are making a plea to the public, and particularly the driver of the vehicle, to come forward with what they know.”

Anyone who saw the incident, knows the people involved, has dash cam footage or any information is asked to call police at 250-561-3300.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Policevideo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Every leader must work to rid health-care system of anti-Indigenous racism: Miller
Next story
Canada scrambling for smaller syringes ahead of expected Pfizer vaccine label change

Just Posted

The Cranbrook Climate Hub will be hosting a webinar this coming Friday (January 29) that focuses on sustainable jobs. (Image by StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay)
Cranbrook Climate Hub to host webinar on sustainable jobs

Bruce Wilson, former General Manager for Shell, will speak on ‘looking beyond Keystone XL’

Rob Davidson, manager at Buckhorn and Main, created a Facebook group which has connected people and given them a positive distraction throughout the lockdown. Paul Rodgers photo.
Rob Davidson’s Facebook food group a positive, connecting presence throughout pandemic

Since the pandemic hit and lockdown began, people have been in need… Continue reading

South Columbia Search and Rescue called in the Nelson Search and Rescue and Kootenay Valley Helicopters to provide a long line rescue. Photo: BCSAR submitted.
Long-line rescue needed for injured hiker near Trail

Members of South Columbia and Nelson SAR and Kootenay Valley Helicopters did a long-line evacuation

Jared du Toit was victorious in Mexico last spring, qualifying for the Latin American tour. Unfortuately, the tour was cancelled due to COVID. Bulletin file
Kimberley’s Jared du Toit qualifies for PGA Farmer’s Insurance event this weekend

Event will be played at Torrey Pines in San Diego

The St. Mary Wycliffe elk herd has been using the land within Kimberley city limits as a calving ground. Bulletin file
Kimberley Council votes for additional protection for elk calving grounds within city limits

The city will not support any recreational trail development in that area

Crews with Discovery Channel film as an Aggressive Towing driver moves a Grumman S2F Tracker aircraft around a 90-degree turn from its compound and onto the road on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. It was the “most difficult” part of the move for the airplane, one organizer said. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Vintage military plane gets towed from Chilliwack to Greater Victoria

Grumman CP-121 Tracker’s eventual home the British Columbia Aviation Museum on Vancouver Island

Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.
Fernie area declared community COVID-19 cluster by Interior Health

81 cases have been identified since Jan. 1

Worker at Swartz Bay terminal on Monday, January 20, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
Former BC Ferries employee alleges he was fired because of his race

Imraan Goondiwala has been granted a BC Human Rights Tribunal hearing

(Jason Christopher/Facebook)
VIDEO: Prince George RCMP looking for driver after ‘dangerous’ stunt at high school

Viral video has been viewed more than 130,000 times

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker have been ticketed and charged under the Yukon’s Civil Emergency Measures Act for breaking isolation requirements in order to sneak into a vaccine clinic and receive Moderna vaccine doses in Beaver Creek. (Facebook/Submitted)
B.C. couple who travelled to Yukon for COVID vaccine ineligible for 2nd dose until summer

The province is ensuring those eligible to receive the vaccine get the second shot within 42 days

(File)
Mask dispute in court leaves Vancouver cop with broken leg

Man allegedly refused to put on a mask and resisted arrest

(Kraft Dinner/Twitter)
Kraft Dinner launches candy-flavoured mac and cheese just in time for Valentine’s Day

Sweet and cheesy treat will be here just in time for the cheesiest holiday of the year

SAR crews worked late into the night Tuesday to rescue an injured snowboarder in North Vancouver. (Facebook/North Shore Rescue)
Complicated, dangerous rescue saves man in avalanche near Cypress Mountain

North Shore SAR team braves considerable conditions to reach injured snowboarder

Most Read