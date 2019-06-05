VIDEO: Rescue of injured 74-year-old U.S. hiker spins out of control

Officials said she was treated at a trauma centre and listed in stable condition

Authorities say a 74-year-old hiker whose head and face were injured in a fall on a Phoenix mountain endured a wild ride in a stretcher as she was being hoisted into a helicopter.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say the woman was treated for dizziness and nausea but suffered no other ill effects when the stretcher spun ever-faster in the backwash of the helicopter’s rotor blades.

ABC15 Arizona’s television chopper recorded the mishap as the rescue crew lifted the injured hiker from Piestewa Peak on Tuesday morning. The crew said a second line meant to prevent the spinning broke. Eventually the rescue copter’s forward motion slowed the spinning enough to bring the woman into the cabin.

Officials said she was treated at a trauma centre and listed in stable condition.

VIDEO: Injured mountain biker rescued from Mt. Seymour

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Changes to solitary-confinement bill could address key MMIWG inquiry findings
Next story
Teachers upset after parents and students told of B.C. shooting threat before them

Just Posted

Wendy Davis recognized as Area E Volunteer of the Year

The RDEK named Davis volunteer of the year for her many years of community involvement.

Selkirk grads of 1959 hold reunion

The Selkirk Senior High School Graduating Class of 1959 held their 60th… Continue reading

Friends of the Kimberley Public Library Used Book Store to close

The bookstore will no longer be accepting donations.

Still time to register for Round the Mountain

Submitted by Jim Webster On Sunday, June 23, 2019 the Round the… Continue reading

Kootenay Warriors win Calgary tournament

The 07’ Kootenay Warriors spring hockey team took home gold at the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Rescue of injured 74-year-old U.S. hiker spins out of control

Officials said she was treated at a trauma centre and listed in stable condition

Vancouver Island resident suing municipality over contents of stormwater creek

Homeowner taking Town of Comox to Supreme Court in $250,000 lawsuit

Prince George man with Haida roots runs B.C.’s Highway of Tears to spread message of hope

Adam Prytula travelled on foot from Prince George to Prince Rupert in three weeks

Penticton bans sitting and lying down on some sidewalks

The council voted 5-2 in favour of the bylaw amendments at the meeting on June 4

Accordion player banned from playing in Vancouver Island town

Accordions ‘make too much noise’ according to Town official

Parents of B.C. man missing for 3 months under mental health act plead for information

Ryan McAuley has not been seen since Feb. 15

Time capsule found in wall of White Rock church slated for demolition

‘Opportunity to say goodbye to First United’ set for Sunday

BC SPCA offers tour of outdoor feline enclosures called ‘catios’

You can visit seven Vancouver homes to check out the enclosures this weekend

B.C. Building Trades, not taxpayers, financed my Red Seal training

Union representative responds to Tom Fletcher’s column

Most Read