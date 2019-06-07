A close-call was caught on dashcam footage recently, between a left-turning car and an oncoming semi-truck. (Canadian Roadtripper screenshot)

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

A close call between a left-turning car and an oncoming semi-truck is turning heads online.

The risky maneuver happened at a turn near Highway 97 and Highway 99 outside of Cache Creek, according to dashcam footage posted to YouTube on Tuesday by Canadian Roadtripper.

The video shows a white car lined up behind another vehicle in the left-turn lane at a three-way intersection. As the first vehicle stalls to turn left, the driver capturing the video can be heard saying “come on, man,” before honking his horn a number of times.

But when it comes time for the car to make a left turn, an oncoming semi-truck narrowly misses clipping the back of the car.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle capturing the footage can be heard screaming as they witness the close call, before making the turn themselves and pulling over.

WARNING: Explicit language is used in the following YouTube video. Viewer discretion is advised.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kootenay dad looks to U.S. after cancer treatments prove unsuccessful in B.C.
Next story
B.C. RCMP appoints new commanding officer

Just Posted

City of Cranbrook looking for best long-term fit for junior hockey

The city says a tender process designed to identify groups interested in… Continue reading

WildSafeBC on mountain biking and bear safety

WildSafeBC reccomends biking, running with a group whenever possible.

CARP Kootenays discuss housing options for seniors

The Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP) Kootenay Chapter recently held their… Continue reading

Kimberley Gymnastics Club hosts Coconut Cup 2019

The Kimberley Gymnastics Club held their annual Coconut Cup Competition on Saturday,… Continue reading

RDEK hosts Area E Town Hall meeting

Many topics were discussed from recycling and mosquito control to FireSmart and financial plan.

Kayakers to visit B.C.’s ‘secret coast’ first visited by Spanish explorers in 1770s

Jacqueline Windh and David Gilbert to explore forgotten history of Spanish exploration

Man banging on Alberta RCMP detachment door shot by officer

The incident happened just before midnight and the building was closed

News from the Kimberley Garden Club

There are two garden tours coming up in June and two in July

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

Kootenay dad looks to U.S. after cancer treatments prove unsuccessful in B.C.

Cutting edge treatment in U.S. last hope for Barry Marchi; June 21 fundraiser to help cover costs

Gas prices at Lower Mainland pumps dip below $1.40 a litre

Lower prices at gas stations in the region come after record-breaking spikes

B.C. mom upset by dress code’s disproportionate targeting of girls

Mother of Grade 10 student also not happy about northwestern school district’s lack of consultation

Costco searching man’s backpack, not purses isn’t discrimination: Human Rights Tribunal

Customer claims he was discriminated against on the basis of his sex after store checked his backpack twice

Trans Mountain stake should go to Indigenous owners on route, B.C. chief says

Project Reconciliation is asking for support from Indigenous communities through B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan

Most Read