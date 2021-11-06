Eye witness video posted to social media shows a funnel cloud forming near Vancouver’s North Shore. (@lil.IVN/Twitter)

Eye witness video posted to social media shows a funnel cloud forming near Vancouver’s North Shore. (@lil.IVN/Twitter)

VIDEO: Tornado warning issued for Vancouver’s North Shore

Environment Canada said the situation is “dangerous and potentially life-threatening”

Environment Canada has issued a warning for a possible tornado in Vancouver’s North Shore and Howe Sound.

The warning comes after video posted on social media shows a funnel-shaped cloud along Vancouver’s coastline.

The national weather agency called the situation “dangerous and potentially life-threatening” in a bulletin posted Saturday afternoon. “Conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds and possibly brief, weak tornadoes.”

Environment Canada said the tornado is weakening, but warned nearby residents to be vigilant for changes in storm behaviour.

Residents should be prepared for severe weather. Environment Canada said in the event of a tornado, people should take cover indoors on the lowest floor away from windows.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Tornado

Previous story
Miller ‘dumbfounded’ appeal of Catholic Church’s residential school payments dropped
Next story
Inquest into northern B.C. police shooting death recommends creating community crisis intervention teams

Just Posted

Cousins Zander Coultry, left, and Yozsef Farkas, right, are “bestest friends”. A GoFundMe page was launched in November, 2021, in Farkas’ name to raise money for the BC Burn Fund after the extensive support Coultry and his family received from the fund following a May burn accident. (Image courtesy of L’wren Farkas)
Fernie family raises money for BC Burn Fund

The new BC Senior Curling champions are Kimberley's Buchy rink, shown above accepting the trophy in Abbotsfod. L -R Skip Tom Buchy, Third Dave Toffolo, Second Kevin Maffioli and Lead Darren Will
Kimberley’s Buchy wins provincial seniors curling championship

RDEK board office in Cranbrook. File photo.
Rob Gay elected RDEK chair for 11th year

FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy