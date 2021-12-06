Beams of light are projected into the air behind a plaque placed in memory of the fourteen women who were murdered on December 6,1989, in an anti-feminist attack, in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Beams of light are projected into the air behind a plaque placed in memory of the fourteen women who were murdered on December 6,1989, in an anti-feminist attack, in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

VIDEO: Tributes planned for victims of Ecole Polytechnique shooting on 32nd anniversary

École Polytechnique has held a number of tributes over the past week which will culminate today

Today is the 32nd anniversary of what’s widely believed to be Canada’s largest mass shooting specifically targeting women.

The shooting at Montreal’s École Polytechnique took place on Dec. 6, 1989 when a man opened fire, killing 14 women and injuring others.

A recent spate of femicides in Quebec has renewed discussion of the issue, but also has some advocates lamenting a lack of progress in the fight to end violence against women.

École Polytechnique has held a number of tributes over the past week which will culminate today.

Representatives and student associations from the school will lay white roses in front of a commemorative plaque outside the building this morning.

Fourteen beams of light representing the shooting victims will be projected into the sky from Mount Royal tonight, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are asking crowds not to gather.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Teck cuts coal sales forecast due to flood disruptions
Next story
New primary care health centre opens in Cranbrook

Just Posted

Dignitaries officially opened the new Urgent and Primary Care Centre in Cranbrook during a virtual press conference on Monday. Photo courtesy livestream screenshot.
New primary care health centre opens in Cranbrook

The City of Kimberley tweaks its snow management plan each year. Bulletin file
City of Kimberley to add weekend, early morning snow removal shift

Wild Wednesday, Liam, Monty & Hugo, grade three students from Kimberley Independent School, use a plant identification sheet to find various species of plant life that grow at Eimers lake. Robin Stephan photo.
KIS Students get hands-on learning experience about wetlands at Eimers Lake

Warren Ave was closed to traffic for two hours while Kimberley Fire Department and other emergency services responded to a fire at an apartment complex. Photo submitted.
No injuries after Kimberley Fire Department responds to fire at Warren Ave apartment