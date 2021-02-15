Virtual Columbia River Treaty information meeting coming up Feb. 24

People can watch via Zoom or call in to listen to the town hall meeting

View of the Columbia River shoreline in Trail. Photo: Jessee Regnier

The province is hosting a virtual Columbia River Treaty meeting on Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. PST.

The town-hall-style meeting will feature Canadian negotiators, Indigenous Nations, local government representatives and others involved in treaty negotiations.

Topics include current Canada-U.S. negotiations, ongoing Indigenous Nations-led ecosystem studies, Local Governments’ Committee updated recommendations and work underway domestically to address interests related to the treaty.

The meeting will take place online via Zoom, with the option to call in at 1-833-955-1088. A recording will be available afterwards.

Questions can be submitted ahead of time to columbiarivertreaty@gov.bc.ca by Feb. 18.

