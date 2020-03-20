Virtual Worship becomes alternative to Sunday gatherings in Kimberley

JESSE HEINRICHS

With provincial health officials banning social gatherings over 50 people, a few churches in Kimberley have decided to cancel their Sunday services, in an effort to encourage social distancing.

Among the churches closing their doors are the Sacred Heart Parish, the Kimberley United Church, the and All Saints’ Anglican Church

Despite services being cancelled, people of different denominations will still be able to connect with their faith via online services, over the phone, or in smaller, private congregations.

Rev. Jim McHugh of the Sacred Heart Parish said, “Ministry is still happening, just not in a social context.”

McHugh suggested tuning into EWTN daily mass, Salt and Light media, or the vision channel, for people who attend Sacred Heart and still want to be part of a service.

“Our doors are not open to the public and the office is closed, but if in an emergency, or for confession, people can still call,” said McHugh. He may be reached at (250) 427-2585.

Sacred Heart Parish will still celebrate funerals, however they will only be open to the

immediate family members of the deceased.

Rev. Yme Woensdregt has been directing church-goers of the All Saints’ Anglican Church to the Anglican Church of Canada for resources, and has also provided links to churches that are doing online services.

“We’ve been maintaining a connection by calling people and checking in,” said Woernsdregt

He also does ministry at Cranbrook Christ Church Anglican, and will be uploading short videos on their Facebook page, two to three times per week.

The Kimberley United Church said on their website that Sunday morning worship will be cancelled for March 22 and 29.

“We have received emails from the United Church of Canada as well as the churches in our area outlining some of the suggestions for dealing with the current situation.

They have also suggested that people take up virtual worship at Highlands United Church in North Vancouver, or First Met in Victoria.

CoronavirusReligion