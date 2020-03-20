Virtual Worship becomes alternative to Sunday gatherings in Kimberley

JESSE HEINRICHS

With provincial health officials banning social gatherings over 50 people, a few churches in Kimberley have decided to cancel their Sunday services, in an effort to encourage social distancing.

Among the churches closing their doors are the Sacred Heart Parish, the Kimberley United Church, the and All Saints’ Anglican Church

Despite services being cancelled, people of different denominations will still be able to connect with their faith via online services, over the phone, or in smaller, private congregations.

Rev. Jim McHugh of the Sacred Heart Parish said, “Ministry is still happening, just not in a social context.”

McHugh suggested tuning into EWTN daily mass, Salt and Light media, or the vision channel, for people who attend Sacred Heart and still want to be part of a service.

“Our doors are not open to the public and the office is closed, but if in an emergency, or for confession, people can still call,” said McHugh. He may be reached at (250) 427-2585.

Sacred Heart Parish will still celebrate funerals, however they will only be open to the

immediate family members of the deceased.

Rev. Yme Woensdregt has been directing church-goers of the All Saints’ Anglican Church to the Anglican Church of Canada for resources, and has also provided links to churches that are doing online services.

“We’ve been maintaining a connection by calling people and checking in,” said Woernsdregt

He also does ministry at Cranbrook Christ Church Anglican, and will be uploading short videos on their Facebook page, two to three times per week.

The Kimberley United Church said on their website that Sunday morning worship will be cancelled for March 22 and 29.

“We have received emails from the United Church of Canada as well as the churches in our area outlining some of the suggestions for dealing with the current situation.

They have also suggested that people take up virtual worship at Highlands United Church in North Vancouver, or First Met in Victoria.

CoronavirusReligion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘It was a stupid mistake’: Lake Country couple regretful of panic purchase, donate $1,000
Next story
Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau

Just Posted

Bohemian Spirits provides free ethanol for hand sanitizer

Wade Jarvis, owner of Bohemian Spirits, is giving away over 100 litres… Continue reading

Virtual Worship becomes alternative to Sunday gatherings in Kimberley

JESSE HEINRICHS With provincial health officials banning social gatherings over 50 people,… Continue reading

RDEK postpones public hearings, community meetings

April 3 board meeting will continue as scheduled with social distancing and teleconferencing

Ktunaxa Nation Council government moves to remote services delivery, announces closures

For the Townsman In order to reduce the potential for transmission of… Continue reading

Open House for Deer Park Development in Kimberley cancelled

Draft drawings of the project are available

Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau

Comes amid border shutdown to curb COVID-19 sprea

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

World COVID-19 afternoon update March 20: Death toll rises in Washington State

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Canadian coronavirus update: EI applications surge by 500,000, borders about to close

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

B.C. man with COVID-19 symptoms forced to call 811 more than 100 times

Mission resident fearful that he may have transmitted coronavirus during multiple trips to airport and hospital

COVID-19: B.C.’s top doctor bans dine-in guests at restaurants across province

Move comes as coronavirus infects another 77 people in B.C.

B.C. COVID-19 cases jump by another 77, another care home affected

Total now 348 positive coronavirus tests, 22 in hospital

Grande trouble: BBB warns of bogus COVID-19 Starbucks gift card scam

Scammers disguise phishing scheme as COVID-19-related gift

B.C. city suspends business licence of studio claiming hot yoga kills COVID-19

City pulled Bikram Yoga Delta’s licence after owner refused to cancel classes amid coronavirus outbreak

Most Read