A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. The department is searching for witnesses in a March 31 assault on a visually-impaired man. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. The department is searching for witnesses in a March 31 assault on a visually-impaired man. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Visually-impaired 69-year-old punched in Vancouver crosswalk

Police seeking witnesses in unprovoked March 31 assault

A visually-impaired 69-year-old man was crossing a Vancouver crosswalk in a high-visibility jacket, using his cane when a stranger suddenly approached him and punched him in the stomach March 31.

The Vancouver Police Department says the attack happened at the intersection of Thurlow and Alberni streets around 11 a.m. The stranger fled the area immediately, but the department says it has since been able to identify a suspect.

“We don’t know if there was a motive for this attack, but it appears the victim had no prior interaction with the suspect before the assault,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a press release.

Now, the department is asking for witnesses of the assault to come forward so it can solidify evidence and recommend charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD at 604-717-4021.

READ ALSO: Vancouver police arrest suspect of random assault on young woman

READ ALSO: Asian woman punched while taking out trash in Vancouver: police

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

assaultDisabilityVancouverVancouver police

Previous story
Musk says Tesla will build vehicle designed to be a robotaxi
Next story
Summer’s looking brighter for Fernie: Wapiti Music Festival 2022 lineup announced

Just Posted

JulyFest soccer action from 2019. Bulletin file
Kimberley JulyFest soccer is on

Kimberley Public Library. Bulletin file
Three terminated staff rehired at Kimberley Public Library

Students at Kimberley's Selkirk Secondary School added another layer to their winter's snow experience when they studied the science behind snow. Photo courtesy Wildsight.
Selkirk students, snowpack and science

Head pro and manager Trevor Simkins utilizing the driving range and practice putting green at Bootleg Gap Golf Course, which reopened for the year on Thursday, April 7. Bootleg Gap photo.
Bootleg Gap driving range opens, full opening set for April 22