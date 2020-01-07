University moves trout to fisheries facility after 375 fish die at Nanaimo campus

1,500 trout now being cared for at Pacific Biological Station

Vancouver Island University has moved hundreds of trout from its campus facility to the Pacific Biological Station after 375 fish died last month.

According to a press release from the university, on Dec. 5 “a series of errors (mechanical and human) led to the deaths of 377 fish housed at the VIU facility.”

The university decided to decommission the facility in order to resolve the issues, and from Dec. 20 to 21, about 1,500 trout were moved from campus to Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s PBS.

The university says VIU’s animal care committee and DFO “reviewed and approved the successful transfer” and says the trout will be cared for at the biological station until further notice.

“Vancouver Island University is committed to the ethical and humane treatment of animals,” the press release notes.

VIU’s animal care committee submitted a report to the Canadian Council on Animal Care and says it is awaiting a response.

