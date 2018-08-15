Volunteers needed for 55+ B.C. Games in Kimberley/Cranbrook

The 55+ BC Games are just around the corner and volunteers are needed in Kimberley and Cranbrook.

The event will host approximately 2200 athletes in 23 evens in and around B.C. cities from September 11 to 15, 2018. The medals, sponsored by Rio Tinto, have arrived. Approximately 1,800 medals will be awarded to participants of the Games.

A goal of 1000 volunteers will be needed for a variety of activities. The organization of the games sees the volunteer tasks broken down into many small pieces, so there is an opportunity for helping out, without having to make huge commitments.

If you sign up for a specific sport, you will receive direction and training as needed.

Many of the sports still need volunteers.

Examples of track and field tasks include raking and helping measure at the long jump pits, putting the high jump bar back up on the posts when it falls, collecting throwing items, setting up and taking down hurdles, counting laps for long distance running, and general set up and take down of equipment.

Pickle ball tasks include registrar, marshalling teams, scorekeepers, and general assistance with sweeping courts and setting up.

In addition to sport-specific tasks, there are a number of other directorates still requiring volunteers. Volunteers are currently required in the following areas: transportation, photography, special events, protocol, registration and results, administration, security, medical, communications, and friends of the games.

To volunteer, visit the volunteer portal at www.55plusgames.ca. You will be contacted by a volunteer management chair who will discuss your availability and training times, etc.

While they will be accepting volunteers right up to the games if they are needed, organizers hope to have as many volunteers signed up early so they can attend the volunteer accreditation event on either Tuesday, August 28 from 5-9 p.m. at the Heritage Inn, or Wednesday, August 29 from 5-9 p.m. at the Marysville Arena.

The accreditation events give volunteers the opportunity to meet directors, pick up volunteer badges, t-shirts and information handbooks. If you cannot make these dates, or register afterwards, you will be able to pick up the material at the games office.

 

