Volunteers needed for knapweed pull in Cherry Meadows Conservation Area

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) and the East Kootenay Invasive Species Council are hosting a volunteer weed-pulling event at Cherry Meadows Conservation Area near Kimberley on Saturday August 17.

Lesley Marian Nelson of the NCC said in a press release that helping hands are needed to remove invasive spotted knapweed that is invading the woodland areas of the conservation area.

“This event is a great way to learn about dealing with invasive species on private and public lands in the Rocky Mountain Trench,” said Nelson. “Volunteers will take home tips and techniques on how to give native plants an edge over their invasive competitors.”

Participants will also get to tour the Cherry Creek Meadows wetland restoration project, which is transforming a former agricultural field back into a fully-functioning wetland.

The event is suitable for all ages. Tools and some snacks will be provided, while a packed lunch is recommended.

The event takes place on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10a.m. to 1p.m. at the Cherry Creek Meadows Conservation area near Kimberley.

For more information and to sign up for the free event, click here.



corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com

