The Cherry Meadows Conservation Area (Carol Latter file)

Volunteers needed for knapweed pull in Cherry Meadows Conservation Area

Helping hands needed totackle invasive weeds, make room for native plants to flourish

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) and the East Kootenay Invasive Species Council are hosting a volunteer weed-pulling event at Cherry Meadows Conservation Area near Kimberley on Saturday August 17.

Lesley Marian Nelson of the NCC said in a press release that helping hands are needed to remove invasive spotted knapweed that is invading the woodland areas of the conservation area.

“This event is a great way to learn about dealing with invasive species on private and public lands in the Rocky Mountain Trench,” said Nelson. “Volunteers will take home tips and techniques on how to give native plants an edge over their invasive competitors.”

READ MORE: Continuing questions on herbicide use in Kimberley

Participants will also get to tour the Cherry Creek Meadows wetland restoration project, which is transforming a former agricultural field back into a fully-functioning wetland.

The event is suitable for all ages. Tools and some snacks will be provided, while a packed lunch is recommended.

The event takes place on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10a.m. to 1p.m. at the Cherry Creek Meadows Conservation area near Kimberley.

For more information and to sign up for the free event, click here.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Three federal leaders march together at Vancouver Pride

Just Posted

Crews continue to battle South Teepee fire

There has been minimal fire growth, however, more accurate mapping has it up to 25 hectares

‘Suspicious package’ closes part of downtown Fernie

Elk Valley RCMP are investigating a suspicious package outside a grocery store… Continue reading

Take the Columbia Basin Culture Tour this weekend

On Aug. 10 and 11, 2019, visit artists’ studios, museums, art galleries… Continue reading

Kimberley Seahorse Swim Club hosts annual meet

A number of pool records were shattered over the weekend by swimmers from all clubs

Kimberley teens climb in the footsteps of Conrad Kain

Annual teen adventure in the Bugaboos led by Pat Morrow

Three federal leaders march together at Vancouver Pride

Conservative Andrew Scheer was the only one missing

B.C. climber dies after falling from the Stawamus Chief near Squamish

RCMP say this is the second fatal fall from the mountain in six weeks

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of British Columbia to the test

In honour of B.C. Day, take this short quiz and see how much you know about our province

B.C. VIEWS: Politicians grasp at straws, avoid climate policy reality

It doesn’t matter what parties offer in the fall Canadian election

WATCH: Incredible Vancouver Island orca encounter captured on video

Thousands watch video of whale encounter on Twitter

A day after his heroic rescue of a woman from drowning, B.C. Good Samaritan dies

Langley man came to aid of woman in distress at Lake Hayward near Mission

Coquitlam mayor ‘heartbroken,’ but says not to ‘vilify’ COS after death of bear family

Three bears euthanized after getting habituated

Person in ‘serious condition’ after being struck by a train near White Rock

Witnesses reported that the man is OK

#Loveislove: 41st annual Pride Parade kicks off in Vancouver

Thousands of people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to attend this year’s event

Most Read