Wall of Honour vandalised ahead of Remembrance Day ceremonies in Rotary Park

Early this morning, Remembrance Day, Cranbrook RCMP were alerted to the fact that someone had spray painted graffiti on the Wall of Honour at the Cenotaph in Rotary Park.

RCMP were called by a Cranbrook resident who was walking by the Cranbrook Cenotaph. He noted someone had left a message in bright green spray paint on the War Memorial. The resident said that no one was around at the time.

“Thankfully, the Cranbrook RCMP, Cranbrook Fire Services and City of Cranbrook staff worked together and were able to quickly remove the writings before any of our war heroes and veterans were able to see what had been written”, said Cst Katie Forgeron. “We are continuing to investigate and are looking for any information leading to the person(s) responsible”.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the RCMP at 250-489-3471.