WATCH: City of Kimberley, Fire Department large-scale emergency exercise

The City & Fire Department hosted a mock school bus rollover as part of the emergency program.

On Thursday, May 23, 2019 the City of Kimberley and Kimberley Fire Department conducted a mock emergency management exercise to enhance staff training and evaluate interagency response to major incidents.

The exercise involved a mock school bus rollover and multiple simulated injuries. The exercise took place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jim Ogilvie Way, which was closed to regular traffic for much of the day.

Students from Selkirk Secondary school participated in the event, by acting as victims. They were given specific fake injuries to act out, allowing paramedics, police, fire and other responders to triage, evaluate and treat.

Teck also provided assistance in the exercise, while staff from the City of Kimberley, the Fire Department, RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, Interior Health and Kootenay Search and Rescue were also involved.

Fire Chief Rick Prasad explained that the exercise is part of the department’s commitment to effectively manage emergencies within the community. The City coordinated the mock emergency that exercises the capabilities of key agencies, explained Prasad.

Following the exercise, Prasad said all of the teams did very well.

“In emergencies such as this one, we have what is called the golden hour. The idea is to make sure that anyone who is injured is transported to the emergency room within an hour,” Prasad explained. He adds that if an event like this were to actually take place, other agencies such as STARS Ambulance Service would likely be called to transport those who are seriously injured to Calgary.

The exercise has been coordinated over the past several months through a working group lead by the Fire Department and Emergency Program. The Emergency Program supports municipal efforts to prepare for, respond to and recover from major emergencies or disasters.

Photos by Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin

 

