WATCH: Demolition begins on former bowling alley, making way for new Kimberley Save On Foods

The new store is expected to be completed in 2020.

On Friday, August 9, 2019, demolition on the old bowling alley beside Save On Foods in Kimberley began, the first step in the construction of the new $12 million store that is being built.

At the end of May, President of Save On Foods, Darrell Jones, was in Kimberley to announce the long-awaited start of construction on the new store.

“We’ve been working on this for about five years,” Jones said at the time. “The first step was to secure the bowling alley and we worried about the hill. That won’t be a worry with the new location.”

READ MORE: Save On Foods to invest $12 m illion in new Kimberley store

Jones says the company is excited to proceed with construction, which should be completed in 2020, although there is no set date. The current store will remain open while the new one is under construction.

The new Save On Kimberley will be 28,000 square feet, up from the current 17,000. It will have a staff of about 100, almost double what it has now.

It will have a pharmacy, bakery, sushi and wing bar, and offer delivery and pick up orders.

“It will be the nicest store in the Kootenays,” said Jones in May. “And what better place to put it than Kimberley.”

READ MORE: Kimberley Overwaitea switches to Save On


