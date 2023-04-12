WATCH: Fans welcome home Teck Cup Champions Kimberley Dynamiters

Fans welcome home the Kimberley Dynamiters, who returned home with the Teck Cup from Princeton on Tuesday, April 11. Nicole Koran photo.

A huge group of friends, family and fans gathered in the Civic Centre Parking lot to give a warm welcome to the Kimberley Dynamiters, who returned home with the Teck Cup after a long, hard-fought battle with the Princeton Posse that was ultimately decided in overtime of game seven.

As they have been named KIJHL Champions, the Nitros have been entered into the Cyclone Taylor Cup, so it’s no rest for the wicked, as they hopped back on the bus the very next morning after coming home from Princeton to head to Revelstoke for another big weekend of hockey.