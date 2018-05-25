Watch: Grizzly bear, cub spotted at Trickle Creek Golf Course

A grizzly bear and her cub were spotted this afternoon at Trickle Creek Golf Course. The Facebook video taken by an employee shows the sow and cub walking across the fairway on the 12th hole. There is no human-wildlife conflict reported between these bears and people at the golfcourse.

According to WildSafeBC, Grizzly bears can be extremely powerful and formidable hunters, but their diets are made up largely of vegitation including berries, roots, plants, and insects.

The Kimberley, BC Wildlife Report Facebook page has also seen several posts over the past few days of a black bear and cub in the Townsite area.

It is important, says WildSafe, to keep your garbage inside or secured until the day of collection. Garbage is the number one attractant cited in reports to the provincial hotline.

Residents are reminded that if you see or have issues with wildlife, contact the Conservation Officer Service at 1.877.952.7277, available 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

Also remember, that the City of Kimberley Bylaw Officer Kim Tuff is also available at 250.427.6460.

