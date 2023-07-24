WATCH: JulyFest turns 50: looking back on this year’s festival

JulyFest coordinator and Chamber of Commerce president Becky Warkentin and Mayor Don McCormick at day one of the 50th Kimberley JulyFest. Paul Rodgers photo.

Kimberley’s annual JulyFest turned 50 this year. As the dust settles from the city’s largest yearly event, the Bulletin reached out to those who made it happen this year to see how they felt it went.

“Events rarely last 10 years, never mind 50,” said Mayor Don McCormick. “JulyFest is simply a lot of fun, which is why it has remained so popular. This year was no exception. A big shout out to the Chamber of Commerce and all of the volunteers – you are the best — 51 is next!”

According to Cpl. John Tent of the Kimberley RCMP it was overall a good year and people were “very well behaved,” a few minor incidents aside. The RCMP had checkstops set up and there were a couple of Immediate Roadside Prohibitions (IRP). The RCMP said the checkstops were very effective. The RCMP had around four to six officers on the grounds at all times throughout the weekend.

This year Becky Warkentin, president of the Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce, took the reigns as coordinator of the festival.

“I sort of ended up jumping in as support and ended up overseeing most of it, so it wasn’t necessarily the plan, but it’s how it turned out in the end,” Warkentin said with a laugh.

This year some changes were made, including organizers putting a bigger emphasis on making JulyFest more family friendly, and making music more of a focus of the festival and Warkentin said she’d like to see that increase moving forward.

“We’re getting interesting feedback on all of that, but I think for the most part, most people are quite happy to have it become more like a music festival and have something else to do besides just watching bocce,” she said.

“We’re just trying to keep going in a direction to service the community at large as it is now, because the community itself is shifting and changing in the amount of people that are here and the type of people that are here are mostly younger people with kids. I mean there’s 900 kids in a community of 8000 people.

“So we really want to service that community, because why would we have a festival here to not involve those kinds of people.”

Music

This year local musician Heather Gemmell came on board as music manager for the festival.

“It was an overall amazing experience,” she said. “It took a lot of work mind you, but it was worth it in the end as JulyFest, 2023 ended up being a great success. I wanted to introduce as many genres as possible so everybody would get a taste of music they could enjoy.”

Gemmell made the decision this year for bands not to play two years in a row at JulyFest, to allow for more acts to come across the stage. This was met with some pushback from other local musicians.

“I have been apart of the festival circuit as a patron for many years, as well as a performer in more recent years,” Gemmell said. “I felt the responsibility of providing a diverse showcase of talent that followed suit with standard practice across the industry.

“It ticked two boxes for me doing this. One, to provide a new show to the diverse patrons of July Fest. Two, it gave an opportunity for other local artists to perform on a stage they have not yet graced. There are so many bands/artists to choose from here in the East Koots, so its a daunting task trying to pick a very small amount of acts for such a short time period.”

Some of the local bands who weren’t invited to play this year put on a concert of their own called July on the Side.

“I realized that having new local artists on the J fest stage could ruffle some feathers. In my mind, the more music the better, more stages, more activity’s more fun is how I see it,” Gemmell said.

“If I could have all the bands in our area on the stage and run the fest all week, long I would. The “July On the Side” party hosted by the bands that I didn’t hire this year across the street, didn’t seem to cut into our fundraising efforts at July Fest. We were able to raise a ton of money for the Chamber of Commerce.”

Warkentin added that July on the Side was very respectful of JulyFest’s space and sound.

“Our whole goal was not to intrude on Julyfest itself but to make our own space if we couldn’t be part of it,” said Curtis Kaldestad of the band 4 Deer Run and one of the organizers of July on the Side. Another article focused on July on the Side is coming soon.

Gemmell said she would love to come back on board next year, if the Chamber asks again, and added she already is thinking about things she could do next year, including securing funding for a higher rise secondary stage from which to hang line array speakers and a bigger lighting setup.

She said she’d also like to see the bocce pits moved directly between the two stages so they can be closer to the music.

“A big shout out to Center 64 for letting us use their stage and tent this year,” Gemmell said. “It was our first time having two stages. Another big shout out to Nicole Kapell for coordinating the Green Room sponsored through the Ktunaxa Nation Council. We have never had a special place for our performers to hang out and eat in Kootenay luxury during the fest.

“I’m proud to have been apart of such a dedicated team from all angles of the festival.”

Bocce

Warkentin said there was a much larger contingent of volunteers this year, which was needed as the festival had increased the number of bocce pits and therefore the number of shifts increased as well,from about 170 shifts last year to 230.

“We had a large increase in the amount of volunteer time and the city came through for us, that was just amazing how people pulled together in the end to make that happen. Getting volunteers was a big challenge for us but it worked, in the end people came out so it was great.”

A total of 276 games were played throughout the weekend, tended to by 42 referees. In the end the Canadian National Bocce Team was crowned champions.

Soccer

Last year, after the previous organizer stepped down, it was looking like the annual soccer tournament was not going to happen. Then AJ Wheaton, who played in the tournament as a teenager, stepped in at the last minute and made it happen. This year his sister Kaytee Sharun, who also has been playing in the tournament for many years, took over the reigns and it was once again a massive success.

“When [AJ] took it over last year I definitely helped as much as I could, but it was so late when he took it over that unfortunately there was a lot of things that came up that we just didn’t foresee,” Sharun said.

“Then this year it was kind of my way of having a bit of an idea of what to expect, but making sure the formulas and everything were organized a little bit differently from when AJ did it last year, so a little bit less pressure, more time, which was key, to make sure that the tournament was a big success.”

READ MORE: JulyFest Soccer a huge success

This year they almost doubled the amount of teams that particpated, from around 16 last year to 30 this year.

“It was really big and I was definitely super nervous taking that on,” Sharun said.

“But it was great, all the feedback I got and the support from the local teams and the team that I had with the Unicorns on both the men and the women’s side I had great support with our local team, stepping up when I needed them to.”

With 30 teams consisting of 15 to 22 players, plus their families, the event brings a lot of people into Kimberley for the weekend, from around B.C. and Alberta, as well as Spokane, Whitefish and Sandpoint.

Part of the draw, Sharun suspects, is that people who grow up playing and loving the game may not get a lot of opportunities in their adult lives to play tournaments anymore, let alone in such a beautiful setting.

“It’s so nice to be back on the field playing this game that you love,” she said. “You’re not as quick or as agile as you used to be, but at the same time there’s this really deep connection of watching other teams play and how you connect with this whole group that there’s just this different feeling behind it, that it’s just really cool to come together and still play a sport.”

This year’s winners were:

•Blue Steele in the 35+ Masters B division

•Spokane River Rats in Men’s A

•Still Kickin’ in Women’s B

•Fireball FC in Women’s A

•Beercelona in Men’s B

•Montana Rapids in 35+ Masters A

Longboarding

The twenty second Sullivan Challenge, one of, if not the longest running skateboard races in the world, was a big hit again this year, with fans sitting alongside the hills of Halpin St. watching leather-clad longboarders soar past.

This year’s podium saw Mike Yardwaste take first, Grizz take second and Katerina Hill take third, making her the first female to make an open podium in Canada.

READ MORE: New film ‘20 Years of the Sullivan Challenge’ documents world’s longest running skateboard race

The race, put on by Kimberley’s Berley Skate, was aided by a team of volunteers who help keep the track safe and take care of the racers and it was sponsored by Landyachtz, ParkTek, The Sullivan Pub, Alberta Base Anodizing, Venom, Ollie Speedie Skateboards, K-Town Custom Auto, Funhogz Gear Exchange, Coast Longboarding and Team Green.

Conclusion

Warkentin had a lot of people to thank for making the 50th JulyFest such a success, including Gemmell as well as Ryan McGibbon from Biscuit who coordinated all the food and beverage for the weekend as well as much of the site planning, and Robyn Skare who managed the volunteers.

“I really just wanted to thank the city itself for continuing to support JulyFest and the volunteers and the sponsors that came through and we just had such a great team,” Warkentin said.



