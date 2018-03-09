WATCH: Kimberley news recap

Translocation wraps up in Kimberley

The translocation of 50 mule deer in Kimberley is wrapping up after a successful week. The team of Wildlife Biologists, Veterinarians and staff from Vast Resources have been making their way through Kimberley neighbourhoods, relocating approximately ten deer per day to a remote location north of the Kootenay River and Canal Flats.

The deer have been processed, tagged, collared, and moved to their new home. The team will continue to monitor and track the health and locations of the deer over the next few months.

Kimberley RCMP nab nine impaired drivers in February

In February, Kimberley RCMP removed nine impaired drivers from the road. The local attachment says this is a significant increase compared to their typical numbers, although they did conduct more traffic stops than usual.

RDEK Pursuing grant funding for Emergency Operations

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) recently approved a grant application for $25,000 that will be earmarked for upgrades to their Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).

The grant from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund can be used for equipment to help the EOC improve information technology, communications systems and generators, as well as training and exercises, and increasing capacity for public emergency systems and programs.

Council approves changes to Energy Efficient Building Incentive Program

Kimberley City Council has approved changes to the Energy Efficient Building Incentive Program, which offers rebates to new home builders on their building permits and incentivizes builders who wish to achieve higher energy efficiency in new home construction.

The current program offers a $500 discount on building permit fees. An additional rebate is granted once a level of efficiency is achieved post construction, based on the BC Energy Step Code.

Changes were made in order to reflect the success of the houses that are in the program so far that are exceeding their initial assessment. Houses receive a rebate based on a percentage, ranging from 10 per cent to 60 per cent, depending on the level of efficiency.