WATCH: Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Translocation wraps up in Kimberley

The translocation of 50 mule deer in Kimberley is wrapping up after a successful week. The team of Wildlife Biologists, Veterinarians and staff from Vast Resources have been making their way through Kimberley neighbourhoods, relocating approximately ten deer per day to a remote location north of the Kootenay River and Canal Flats.

The deer have been processed, tagged, collared, and moved to their new home. The team will continue to monitor and track the health and locations of the deer over the next few months.

Kimberley RCMP nab nine impaired drivers in February

In February, Kimberley RCMP removed nine impaired drivers from the road. The local attachment says this is a significant increase compared to their typical numbers, although they did conduct more traffic stops than usual.

RDEK Pursuing grant funding for Emergency Operations

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) recently approved a grant application for $25,000 that will be earmarked for upgrades to their Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).

The grant from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund can be used for equipment to help the EOC improve information technology, communications systems and generators, as well as training and exercises, and increasing capacity for public emergency systems and programs.

Council approves changes to Energy Efficient Building Incentive Program

Kimberley City Council has approved changes to the Energy Efficient Building Incentive Program, which offers rebates to new home builders on their building permits and incentivizes builders who wish to achieve higher energy efficiency in new home construction.

The current program offers a $500 discount on building permit fees. An additional rebate is granted once a level of efficiency is achieved post construction, based on the BC Energy Step Code.

Changes were made in order to reflect the success of the houses that are in the program so far that are exceeding their initial assessment. Houses receive a rebate based on a percentage, ranging from 10 per cent to 60 per cent, depending on the level of efficiency.

Previous story
B.C. judge rejects Winston Blackmore’s challenge of polygamy prosecution laws
Next story
Reconcili-ACTION gives Canadians next steps for reconciliation

Just Posted

East Kootenay snowpack at 120 per cent of normal

It will come as no surprise to East Kootenay residents that the… Continue reading

Arts & Culture Awards presented at Centre 64

Arts & Culture Awards presented at Centre 64

Second show home opened at Sullivan Landing in Kimberley

The opening of the LINQ Developments (“LINQ”) show home at Sullivan Landing… Continue reading

Goolden Piano Award

The Goolden Piano Award, presented annually in memory of the late Mrs.… Continue reading

Midget banner for the Lightning

Submitted Last Sunday afternoon Cranbrook Midget Lightning won a hard fought 7-2… Continue reading

WATCH: Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Reconcili-ACTION gives Canadians next steps for reconciliation

Community leaders from around Canada are issuing weekly challenges as part of the #Next150 campaign

2 dogs die in attacks as deep snow pushes B.C. cougars out of Cariboo forests

Conservation Office fielding three to five calls a week in the Cariboo due to deep snow

B.C. judge rejects Winston Blackmore’s challenge of polygamy prosecution laws

Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty in B.C. Supreme Court of having multiple wives

Poster in B.C. schools about white privilege hits nerve with some parents

Schools in the Gold Trail District display posters of officials sharing experiences with racism

VIDEO: Inside look at B.C. biofuel facility that turns food to fuel

City of Surrey says project is a ‘milestone’ in municipal waste management

BCHL Today: Prince George and Powell River close to moving on

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Prince Rupert Grain cancels 350,000 tonnes of business

Average of 18-day wait time for grain vessels in Port of Prince Rupert on B.C.’s North Coast

Most Read