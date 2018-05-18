Watch: Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top stories this week in Kimberley.

Structure Fire in Kimberley

A structure fire broke out at the corner of Boundary and Deer Park Avenue on Thursday, May 17. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and is currently under investigation by the Kimberley Fire Department.

The fire was safely extinguished and the extent of the damage is not yet determined. Deputy Chief John Adolphe says it seemed to be contained to the garage with limited extension to the rest of the structure.

The homeowner was not at home at the time of the incident, but two dogs were found and rescued. They were put in the care of Kimberley Animal Control.

Boil Water Notice issued for Kimberley

With warm temperatures driving the snow melt, turbidity readings in Mark Creek are rising.

As of Wednesday, May 16, 2018, the City of Kimberley has issued a Boil Water Notice for all residents.

The City and Interior Health recommend that all customers drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice. Water intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making juice or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute. Boiled water should then be refrigerated and stored in a clean, covered container. Customers may also choose to use bottled or distilled water, or water that has been filtered through a well-maintained treatment device.

Council approves reduction to flat tax

Kimberley City Council has approved another reduction to the flat tax. The flat tax will reduce by $80 in 2018, the third reduction since 2016.

The $80 reduction will result in the flat tax rates going from $626 to $546, which results in a $300,000 shift to the variable tax.

RDEK monitoring flood conditions as melt continues

On the heels of another warm week, followed by a thunderstorm system, the BC River Forecast Centre has upgraded its High Streamflow Advisory to a Flood Watch for the Kootenays.

The biggest impact has been expected in the Kootenay Boundary and West Kootenay regions, however RDEK staff are continuing to monitor local conditions and are prepared to respond in the event we experience wide-scale flooding.

A self-fill sandbag station has been set up at Centennial Hall in Kimberley. To report wide-scale flooding, call 1-800-663-3456.

BREAKING: Arrest made in 30-year cold case of murdered B.C. couple
No health, environmental risk due to ‘black rain’ made of dust: Teck

