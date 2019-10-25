WATCH: Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Privately funded flu vaccine delayed in Kimberley

A delay in the shipment of privately funded flu vaccines means that Kimberley residents who do not qualify for the public program will have to wait until December to get vaccinated.

Privately funded influenza vaccines are typically available by the end of October and beginning of November, however manufacturers have reported that there is both a shortage and a delay.

This will not affect those who do qualify for the publicly funded vaccine however, which are now available at the Kimberley Health Centre and Pharmacies. A list of eligibility requirements can be seen online on the HealthLinkBC website.

Kimberley homicide investigation still active, RCMP says

A homicide investigation in Kimberley is still active, says RCMP, despite no new information being released.

On August 25, Kimberley RCMP were called to a location on Highway 95A just east of Kimberley, where officers found an unresponsive woman. After extensive intervention she was found deceased.

A few days later, the Southeast Major Crime Unit revealed that an autopsy supported their belief that the woman’s death was the result of criminality.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information about this death to call the SED MCU tip line at 1-877-987-8477.

Kimberley winter clothing drive back on after Sacred Heart Catholic Church steps in

Kimberley churches have joined together to ensure that the annual winter clothing drive will happen this year, after the Fellowship Baptist Church announced they would no longer be able to host.

The Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Kimberley has decided to take on the responsibility, with the help of other churches and members.

The clothing drive takes place on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 502 Church Avenue.

Anyone is welcome to take what is useful to them on the day of, or donate items that are clean and in good repair. Donatable items include coats, boots, gloves, hats and sweaters, for those of all ages.

Other notable news stories this week:

Kootenay logging companies diversifying products amid challenging time in forest industry

Garbage remains number one attractant for black bears: WildSafeBC

A banner year for building permits in Kimberley

Teck announces roll out of electric buses for Elk Valley operations


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
LIVE BLOG: Thousands join Greta Thunberg for climate strike in Vancouver
Next story
Vandalized Sea to Sky Gondola ‘on track’ for spring 2020 opening after new haul rope arrives

Just Posted

Teck Resources reports Q3 profit down, plans to cut 500 full-time jobs

Miner’s third-quarter profit attributable to shareholders drops from $1.28 billion to $369 million

MLA anticipates further job loss in resource sector, following Teck announcement

MLA Tom Shypitka says this, “is devastating news for my communities.”

Bavarian Home Hardware completes WildSafeBC Business Smart Pledge

Kimberley’s Bavarian Home Hardware is being congratulated by WildSafeBC for completing their… Continue reading

Refugee family returns to Cranbrook for 30 year reunion

A milestone in East Kootenay refugee support arose this month. Pan Mao,… Continue reading

Season 38 for Kimberley Home Grown Coffee House begins Saturday

A Kimberley tradition begins its 38th season this Saturday evening at Centre… Continue reading

WATCH: Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Vandalized Sea to Sky Gondola ‘on track’ for spring 2020 opening after new haul rope arrives

The new 120-tonne haul rope arrived Thursday from Fatzer Wire Ropes in Switzerland

‘One Sailing White’: Passengers concoct punny drink names for BC Ferries’ onboard alcohol

One Sailing White, Expect Delay IPA and Duke Pint among the suggestions

LIVE BLOG: Thousands join Greta Thunberg for climate strike in Vancouver

Other speakers at the event include David Suzuki and Tiny House Warrior activist Kanahus Manuel

‘Emotional’ Margaret Atwood receives rare honour from the Queen

Author of Handmaid’s Tale receives Order of the Companions of Honour

‘We can’t fix all of it’: B.C. mayor says costs of updating deadly lake likely too high

Man-made lake where two girls drowned remains closed as B.C. city council deliberates updates

Massive windstorm knocks out power to 35,000 hydro customers in southern interior

BC Hydro reports crews are assessing damage and repairs required

B.C.’s longest-serving female MLA announces retirement after 28 years

Ex-speaker Linda Reid silent on legislature liquor removal

No crude, but still rude: BC Hydro survey reveals conflict at electric vehicle charging stations

Almost a quarter of electric vehicle owners said they’ve gotten in an argument at a charging station

Most Read