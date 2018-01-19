WATCH: Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

This week in Kimberley’s news, a complaint to the SE Traffic Services about improperly aligned headlights prompted vehicle inspections in Marysville on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.

A local man charged with fraud and theft made a brief appearance in Cranbrook Court on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.

In response to the tragedy at the Fernie arena, where three men were killed by an ammonia leak, the Technical Safety BC has issued new regulations for those who operate facilities such as arenas and curling rinks.

The provincial government’s river forecast centre has issued its first snow survey for this winter, collecting data from 76 snow courses and 64 automated snow weather stations around the province. The data shows that the East Kootenay snowpack is at 106 per cent of normal.

WestJet appeals lost bid to scrap harassment lawsuit
100 new child care spaces, improvements to 41 facilities

