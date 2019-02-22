WATCH: Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories across Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

BC Interior free from measles

Interior Health has confirmed that there are no cases of measles in the BC Interior, however officials say to ensure you and your family are protected.

With outbreaks happening in Vancouver and Washington State, IH says the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to ensure vaccinations are up to date.

According to IH records, there hasn’t been a case of measles in the region for eight years.

Stetski pushes feds to fund rural internet infrastructure

Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski is calling on the federal government to increase investment in rural internet and wireless infrastructure.

He says that a digital divide between urban and rural communities affects Canadians’ quality of life, compromises public safety and limits innovation and economic growth.

No SAR funds announced in BC Budget

Search and Rescue teams across the province are uncertain of what the future holds after the BC government announced on Tuesday that no SAR funding will be included in the new BC Budget.

There are 80 search and rescue teams across the province, for which the government had previously budgeted $5 million in funding to be disbursed between the teams. Current funding runs out on March 31.

President of the Board of Directors for Kimberley SAR Peter Reid says that the local team was shocked to see the lack of funding and that it will greatly affect how they operate.

Workshop will assist farmers and ranchers with wildfire preparedness

On Tuesday, February 26 The Climate Change Adaptation Program will be holding a Farm and Ranch Wildfire Preparedness Workshop at St. Eugene Resort.

The free workshop takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will give farmers, ranchers and rural property owners the chance to learn local wildfire behaviour, threat and history, as well as how to apply lessons learned for structural protection.

You can register at bcwildfirepreparedness.eventbrite.com.