Watch: Week in review

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley this week.

Firm seeks investors for International School

Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick is headed to China this October, alongside Purcell International Education, in order to meet with potential investors regarding a proposed $50 million full-time international education school in Kimberley.

If Purcell International Education is successful in garnering foreign investors, the school will see close to 500 full time students from China, Europe and North America. There is also potential for up to 150 jobs to be created.

Campfires banned in Southeast Fire Centre as of Thursday

Campfires are now banned in the Southeast Fire Centre in an effort to help prevent human-caused wildfires.

The ban took effect at noon Pacific time on Thursday, July 26 and will remain in place until the public is notified otherwise. The prohibition applies to all public and private land unless specified otherwise.

This does not apply to CSA-rated or ULC-rated cooking stoves that use gas, propane, or briquettes, or to a portable campfire apparatus, so long as the height of the flame is less than 15 centimetres.

B.C. Minister of tourism visits East Kootenay

The B.C. Minister of Tourism and arts and culture finished up a whirlwind three-day tour in the East Kootenay on Thursday.

Lisa Beare kicked off her time in Fernie, spent a day in Invermere, and concluded her tour in the Cranbrook/Kimberley area before flying back to the coast. The goal was to inspect a number of the communities that receive Resort Municipality Initiative Funding to see how the investments in tourism are helping the communities.

Motor Mountain Nationals this weekend

Kimberley’s busy July weekends continue this week with the Motor Mountain Nationals Car Show on Friday, July 27 and Saturday, July 28.

The event kicks off with registration and live music on Friday evening. On Saturday morning at 9a.m. cars will line up along Howard Street and Deer Park avenue, and festivities will carry on throughout the day until 10p.m.

