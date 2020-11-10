Watchdog agency investigating events of Cranbrook arrest

An independent police watchdog agency is investigating the events surrounding the arrest of two suspects where gunshots were fired in Cranbrook on Monday. Nov 9.
RCMP officers attended a house 200-block of 16th Avenue North at 4:45 p.m. as part of an ongoing investigation , according to a press release from the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C.
Cbk RCMP have arrested two people in connection to a firearms incident in the 200 block of 16th St N. No other suspects believed involved. More details to follow.
— Cranbrook RCMP (@CranbrookRCMP) November 10, 2020
Two people left the residence and reportedly tried to drive away in a vehicle. RCMP officers attempted to stop them, and shots were fired.
The two suspects continued driving for a short distance, before being involved in a collision and fleeing on foot, according to the IIO. Both suspects were found and taken into custody, one with the help of a police service dog, and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The IIO investigation will examine what role, if any, police actions or inaction played in the injuries.
