Water peaked in Morrison Sub, Kimberley Sunday night

The area in Kimberley most prone to flooding is the Morrison Subdivision and it began to show signs of it late last week as temperatures warmed. Residents were warned to be aware and prepared.

This morning, City CAO Scott Sommerville says that water at the Pearson Road lift station peaked on Sunday nght, and has dropped 14 centimeters as of Monday morning.

“After warm weather caused significant snow melt last week, Kimberley Creek jumped its banks at low points and at private culverts,” he said. “The Fire and Operations Department monitored the situation over the weekend.”

On Friday, the City ensured that the storm drains along Morrison Road were working optimally, and that the City culverts were clear.

Sommerville says that if the weather stays cool and the rain holds off, City staff deos not anticipate having to declare an emergency. However, they are prepared to do so if the situation worsens.

“I have a Declaration of State of Local Emergency drafted and ready to go, awaiting the Mayor’s or Acting Mayor’s signature if needed. If the weather stays cool and the rain holds off, we do not anticipate having to declare an emergency.

“If the City does need to declare an emergency, an evacuation order is the first step. The Fire Department went door-to-door on Friday to educate residents on what an evacuation might look like. An Emergency Order allows the City to enter property to alleviate the impacts of the flood, so an order is not used lightly.

“If the City culverts become overwhelmed, the City has plans to trench water on to Coronation Park fields and to protect homes on the first block of Wallinger as water is directed into the City’s storm system. An excavator is on site, and the start of a lock-block barrier has been constructed.”

With the warming temperatures, local creeks are running high and, as always, the City advises residents to be careful around fat-running creek water, especially with pets and small children.

As the creeks run high, turbidity in tap water becomes an issue, and per Interior Health regulations, the City may need to issue boil water advisories or notices. On Monday morning, turbidity was 0.8, just under the 1.0 threshold that triggers an advisory.