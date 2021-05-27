Water Quality Advisory for Kimberley rescinded

The City of Kimberley has rescinded the water quality advisory issued on May 17, 2021.

Testing shows that current water quality is GOOD according to Interior Health’s Guidelines, where turbidity levels are below 1 NTU. The City of Kimberley posts turbidity levels in the water distribution system on its website daily (Monday thru Friday excluding statutory holidays) at www.kimberley.ca

However, this may not be the last advisory this spring, as the high elevation melt is only just beginning.

READ: Kimberley issues Water Quality Advisory



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter